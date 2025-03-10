Payton Pritchard Didn't Want to Disrespect Game of Basketball Despite Chance at Celtics Record
In a thrilling 128-118 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White made NBA history as the first teammates to each hit at least nine three-pointers in a single game.
Pritchard led the charge with a career-high 10 three-pointers, finishing with 43 points, while White added 9, contributing 41 points of his own. Together, they combined for an incredible 84 points, showcasing not only their impressive shooting ability but also the remarkable depth of the Boston Celtics’ roster.
This historic performance was a testament to the Celtics’ “stay-ready” mentality, with role players stepping up in the absence of their star players.
Pritchard, who’s been called upon multiple times this season due to injuries, has proven himself as a valuable contributor off the bench. Averaging 14.4 points per game, Pritchard has embraced his role and delivered time and again when the team needed him most.
The win over Portland was especially significant, as it underscored the Celtics' depth.
The team showed that it can maintain a high level of play even without its stars on the floor, with key performances from players like Pritchard and White.
Their remarkable shooting efficiency—hitting 10 and 9 three-pointers respectively—was not just an individual achievement but a clear indication of the Celtics’ offensive firepower.
What’s particularly striking about Pritchard’s performance is his humility in the aftermath.
Despite setting a career high with 43 points and 10 three-pointers, Pritchard downplayed the achievement.
“I didn’t even know I had 10 3s at the moment, but I wouldn’t have gunned for it anyways because then it sets a new standard. I feel like that’s disrespectful to the game, disrespectful to my teammates. But if I got it in the flow and took a shot that was a good shot for us and broke it that way, then that’s the right way to break it.”
This quote reflects Pritchard’s character as a player—humble, team-oriented, and focused on the bigger picture.
It’s rare for a player to achieve such a personal milestone and still prioritize team success over individual accolades. Pritchard’s response speaks volumes about his mindset and approach to the game, showing that he values the integrity of the team and the game itself above any personal recognition.
In a season filled with expectations for the Celtics, Pritchard’s performance against Portland was another example of why he’s such an important piece of the puzzle.
With players like him stepping up, the Celtics continue to prove that their success isn’t just dependent on their stars but on the collective effort of the entire roster.
