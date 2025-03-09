Celtics Injury Report: Jayson Tatum in Danger of Missing Game vs Jazz
The Boston Celtics are coming off a big win over the rival Los Angeles Lakers and are now getting set to take on the Utah Jazz. However, they could be without one of their crucial players for this game.
Star forward Jayson Tatum has been listed as questionable for the contest and is in danger of missing it. Tatum is dealing with right knee tendinopathy and it could force him to miss this contest against Utah.
Boston could also be without star center Kristaps Porzingis and center Al Horford for this contest. Horford has been listed as questionable due to a left big toe sprain and Porzingis remains doubtful due to a non-Covid illness.
If Tatum does miss this game, others will need to step up. Utah isn't the best team but on any given night in the NBA, teams can knock each other off.
Boston could elect to give Tatum some rest with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder coming later in the week. But we should know more about his official status closer to the start of the game tomorrow.
Tatum is coming off a spectacular performance against the Lakers, dropping 40 points in the win. The star took over when Boston needed him too and helped them earn a massive win over their longtime rivals.
For the year, Tatum has averaged 27.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. The forward has also shot 35.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season for the Celtics.
His ability to take and make big shots for Boston has made him one of the best players in the entire NBA. The hope is that he will be able to play in this game as the Celtics are trying to lock up playoff seeding.
But if Tatum can't give it a go, Boston likely feels very comfortable with the other players on the roster getting the job done against Utah.
