Predicting Celtics' Jaylen Brown Trade Value After Wild Desmond Bane Deal
The Boston Celtics have a monumental offseason ahead of them.
The offseason is right around the corner, but that hasn’t stopped teams from getting a head start in reshaping their rosters. That was certainly the case with the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic, who pulled off a stunning blockbuster trade on Sunday — just a day before Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Orlando landed guard Desmond Bane in a move that sent shockwaves across the league. In exchange, the Grizzlies walked away with a substantial haul: former Lakers champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and a pick swap.
Few saw a deal of that magnitude coming — especially for a player like Bane. He’s been a consistent and reliable contributor throughout his career, but on a true title contender, he projects more as a high-end role player than a cornerstone.
That kind of return for Bane naturally raised questions about what someone like Jaylen Brown could command in a trade. Brown, despite battling through lingering injuries this past season, still delivered at a high level — and it’s clear he’s a tier above Bane.
Brown’s resume speaks volumes: multiple All-Star appearances, deep playoff runs, and a skill set that continues to evolve. He’s a dynamic two-way force whose value goes well beyond the box score. If Bane fetched that kind of package, the market for Brown — should he ever become available — could be historic.
With that being said, if the Celtics happen to put Brown on the trading block, there is a chance that the 28-year-old could go for a minimum of five unprotected first-round picks. If a player like Bane, who has never sniffed an All-Star game, can go for four unproctored first-round picks. Brown, an NBA Finals MVP, could go for a minimum of five first-round picks and a multitude of players that could help Boston in the short or long term.
Ultimately, it all comes down to which team the Celtics are negotiating with and just how badly they want Jaylen Brown. The trade market across the league has become completely unpredictable. Desmond Bane fetched four unprotected first-rounders, Mikal Bridges brought back five, and somehow, the Lakers only had to give up a single first-rounder to land Luka Doncic.
There’s no real formula anymore — everything hinges on timing, leverage, and how desperate a front office is. The market feels more erratic than ever, often shaped by circumstance rather than a player's actual on-court value.
