Projecting Celtics' New-Look Backcourt Rotation
The Boston Celtics made plenty to their roster this summer. They decided to trade two starters and let a couple of their key frontcourt reserves walk in free agency.
The backcourt is going to look a lot different without Jrue Holiday manning the starting point guard spot. Trading for Anfernee Simons also throws a wrench into the rotation.
As the Celtics prepare to start training camp soon, they have some decisions to make on how they are going to handle the backcourt, especially if Simons is going to actually be on the roster.
Projecting the Celtics backcourt rotation
Derrick White will return as the team's shooting guard this season. He is the only constant when it comes to his role for the backcourt, although he might need to handle more of a scoring load.
It seems likely that the new starting point guard will be Payton Pritchard. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year will get an expanded role with the team, which is something they've been preparing him to do.
At this point, it looks increasingly likely that Simons will be on the roster to start the season. He will likely be used as a sixth man off the bench as both a shooting guard and a point guard.
Since the Celtics don't really have another guard who is a proven ball-handler, Simons will get an opportunity to create a lot with the ball in his hands. He is certainly adept at creating his own shot, too.
The Celtics will likely keep Jaylen Brown in the frontcourt
With Jayson Tatum likely out for the year with a torn Achilles, 6-foot-6 wing Jaylen Brown will likely spend most of his time on the court in the frontcourt. He might even spend some time at power forward.
Brown's adaptable skill set allows him to defend multiple positions, which makes it reasonable for him to play multiple different positions for the Celtics this season. He's versatile enough to make it work.
This will be a good chance for Pritchard to develop without the pressures of carrying a title-contending team. This should be a good opportunity for everyone in the backcourt to improve their games.
