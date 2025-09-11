Celtics Guard's Jumpshot Got Stamp of Approval From Steph Curry
The Boston Celtics have one of the best lineups in the league when they are fully healthy, even without Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. Derrick White is part of that great lineup.
White has developed into one of the best two-way guards in the league. He is a really solid defender and has turned himself into a very good 3-point shooter, as well.
His shot has come along so well that he has gotten an endorsement from one of the best players in the NBA when it comes to his jump shot.
Celtics' Guard Derrick White Gets a Stamp of Approval From Steph Curry
White revealed on a recent episode of his podcast, White Noise, that Curry complimented him on the work he's been doing with his jump shot.
“Steph came up to me and was like, ‘What have you been doing? This is unbelievable. I respect your work!’ If Steph says I'm doing something right, I must be doing something right."
Curry is possibly the best shooter of all time. He's a player who changed the way the NBA game was played because of his ability to shoot from anywhere on the court.
The Celtics have been very appreciative of the work that White has done with his jump shot. When he was with San Antonio, he was a below-average 3-point shooter.
White has done a very good job of improving his game to the point that he can be counted on in big situations to make shots when the lights are the brightest.
The Celtics Need Derrick White to be The Best He's Ever Been This Year
If the Celtics want to have any chance of competing for a playoff spot, they need White to be the best that he's ever been. Without Jayson Tatum in the lineup, it's going to be harder for Boston to score points.
White has to show that he can score both while having the ball in his hands and while he's away from the ball. That 3-point shot is going to need to be Steph-like, for sure.
Last season, White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
