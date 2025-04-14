Ranking Entire Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket, Where Celtics Stand?
The Boston Celtics will begin their quest to defend their NBA title this Sunday when they take on the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference—either the Atlanta Hawks or the Orlando Magic. Regardless of who advances, Boston will be heavy favorites and expected to handle the opening round with relative ease.
On paper, the Celtics have another favorable path through the East. But even if the road to the Finals looked more daunting, expectations remain sky-high.
Barring an unexpected setback, Boston should at least reach the Eastern Conference Finals, where their toughestchallenge likely awaits. Over the last few seasons, the East hasn't exactly been a gauntlet, but every postseason comes with surprises.
While the seeds are set, momentum and form often outweigh records. Some teams are peaking at the right time; others are fading.
With that in mind, here’s how the 10 teams remaining in the Eastern Conference rank heading into the playoffs—not based on seeding, but based on current form, potential, and overall expectations.
10. Miami Heat (No. 10 seed)
The Heat have had a rocky season, navigating the ups and downs of the Jimmy Butler situation. Without their star for much of the year, Miami struggled for consistency. While they’ve shown some signs of life lately, the bigger questions loom this summer—can they land another star, or is it time to reset?
9. Chicago Bulls (No. 9 seed)
Chicago finished nine games under .500, but there’s reason for optimism. Coby White and Josh Giddey have provided stability and hope in the backcourt. While the Bulls don’t have a true superstar yet, they finally appear to have a clear direction for the future.
8. Atlanta Hawks (No. 8 seed)
It’s been another middling season for Atlanta. Trae Young continues to lead the charge, but the ceiling for this group feels capped. At best, they can steal the No. 7 seed and try to challenge Boston in the first round.
7. Orlando Magic (No. 7 seed)
Orlando took a slight step back this season, largely due to injuries. Still, with young stars like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, there’s a solid foundation in place. They’re not a title threat yet, but their future remains bright.
6. Detroit Pistons (No. 6 seed)
Detroit enters the playoffs in decent shape, although their 4-6 finish to the season leaves some questions. Cade Cunningham has been outstanding, and if he continues that level of play, he might just be the best player in their series.That alone gives them a puncher’s chance.
5. Indiana Pacers (No. 4 seed)
Indiana finished strong, winning eight of their final ten games. While they lack a true superstar, Tyrese Haliburton’splaymaking and leadership have elevated the group. Still, in a conference full of elite talent, that missing top-tier star may end up being the difference.
4. New York Knicks (No. 3 seed)
The Knicks may have landed the third seed, but they didn’t exactly finish with a bang. Jalen Brunson continues to bethe engine, though he’s still working back to full form. Luckily, New York has a week to get healthy and reset before tip-off.
3. Milwaukee Bucks (No. 5 seed)
The Bucks are getting hot at the right time, entering the playoffs with an 8-2 record over their last 10 games. Giannis Antetokounmpo looks like an MVP again, averaging a triple-double in that span. If Damian Lillard is cleared to return, Milwaukee becomes a legitimate threat to come out of the East.
2. Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 1 seed)
Cleveland has been consistently strong all year. They’re deep, balanced, and tough on both ends of the floor. But playoff basketball is a different beast. This group still has something to prove in the postseason, though they certainly have the tools to make a Finals run.
1. Boston Celtics (No. 2 seed)
No surprise here. The Celtics have been the class of the conference all season. They’re loaded with talent, battle-tested, and carry the experience of a championship run. Anything short of another Finals appearance—and likely a title—would be a disappointment for Boston. They’ve done it before, and all signs point to them doing it again.
