Several Celtics Stars Could Return for Phoenix Matchup
The 56-20 Boston Celtics could be getting some healthy reinforcements ahead of a meeting with the starry 35-41 Phoenix Suns — who might also be healing just in time for the encounter.
According to Noa Dalzell of CLNS, only four-time All-Star Boston small forward Jaylen Brown is currently on the Celtics' injury report. He's been downgraded to questionable due to his right knee posterior impingement.
That means that three of the Celtics' top six players, all of whom sat out the club's uncharacteristic 124-103 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday, could be back.
Former All-Star centers Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, plus six-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday, all missed the defeat.
Porzingis has only suited up for 39 games this season, but he's been averaging 19.4 points on .487/.404/.814 shooting splits, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 blocks a night. Horford, 38, is averaging 8.9 points while slashing .422/.360/.895, 6.1 boards, and 2.1 dishes.
Holiday has only suited up for 58 bouts this year. In those games, the two-time All-Star and Olympian is averaging 11.2 points on .446/.350/.914 shooting splits, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 dimes a night.
More Boston Celtics: Multiple Boston Stars Could Miss Key Heat Showdown
According to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, Phoenix guard Bradley Beal is looking to come back from an eight-game (and counting) layoff at some point during the Suns' three-game road trip.
The 6-foot-4 swingman is grappling with a strained left hamstring.
After its Boston tilt, Phoenix will next face off against another Eastern Conference contender, the New York Knicks, on Sunday, to conclude the road trip. Beal first suffered the injury during a March 16 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.
More Boston Celtics: NBA Changes Mind on Controversial Jayson Tatum
A three-time All-Star during his Washington Wizards days but now a risky defensive sieve on the disjointed Suns, Beal is logging averages of 17.3 points on efficient .505/.395/.813, shooting splits, 3.6 dimes, 3.4 boards and 1.0 steals a night.
Beal, 31, has not been available for more than 53 games in a single season since 2020-21, when he was still in D.C.
More Boston Celtics:
Former All-Star Claims Celtics Legend Was Tougher to Defend Than Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant
Celtics’ First-Round Opponent Becoming Clearer as Regular Season Nears End
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Reignites NBA, NFL Drama with Latest Comments
Brian Windhorst Reveals Biggest X-Factor For Celtics to Repeat
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.