Several Key Celtics Could Miss Upcoming Matchup Against Knicks
The Boston Celtics will play the New York Knicks for the fourth and final time of the season on Tuesday. The Celtics will travel to the Big Apple; however, they could be shorthanded in this contest.
The Celtics' injury report for Tuesday's game includes six key players: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, Derrick White, and Kristaps Porzingis.
Horford is the only one ruled out with a right knee sprain.
Brown, Tatum, and Porzingis are listed as questionable. White and Holiday are listed as probable.
The Celtics could be shorthanded as they could be without their two top players, Brown and Tatum. Tatum did not play on Sunday against the Wizards due to his ankle issue, which is why he is on the injury report for Tuesday's game.
Tatum was solid the last time he was on the court, as he recorded 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field, eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes of action in the win over the Phoenix Suns.
The 27-year-old has been stellar this season, averaging 26.9 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from three in 70 games and 36.3 minutes of action.
As for Brown, he was solid in the win over the Wizards. Although he only scored 15 points, this game was never in jeopardy. He also recorded five assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes of action.
Nonetheless, Brown's lingering right knee injury could cause him to miss his first game in April. Brown has been great for the Celtics all season long. This year, he is averaging 22.6 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three in 34.7 minutes of action.
Porzingis did not play Sunday, and his status against the Knicks remains unclear.
Holiday and White are likely to play in Tuesday's contest. Holiday is on the injury report due to a right shoulder impingement, and White has a right big toe sprain.
The Celtics have four more games in the season, and they will look to sweep New York in the season series, four games to none.
Boston enters as the road favorites in this match with a -3.5 spread.
