Celtics' Jaylen Brown Slams Bettors in NSFW Rant
During a new interview on the Barstool Sports podcast "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game," Brown enjoyed a wide-ranging conversation with hosts Gillie Da King and Wallo 267.
At one point, talk turned to how Brown feels about sports betting, particularly parlays (combinations of multiple wagers, which are tougher to pull off and thus more valuable).
Brown held little back in unpacking his feelings about betting.
“If I do happen to scroll [online], the comments be like, ‘F--- you ... da, da, da, da, da, see, If I see you in the street,'” Brown said.
“I mean like, for real," Brown continued. “I’m going to say this to the camera: If one of you parlay motherf---ers runs up on me, I’m going to f--- you up. I’m telling you. Try it if you want to, that’s all I’m going to say.”
When it comes to money, it's clear Brown doesn't respect it being misspent frivolously on sports wagering. Instead, Brown prefers pouring significant change into preserving his elite body.
"I do a lot, especially in the summertime. Y'all have seen me doing pool workouts," Brown began. "Remember when LeBron [James] came out and was like, yeah, he spent probably like $1 million, it's probably close to that. It's probably close. Maybe not a million, like somewhere in between $500,000 and $700,000."
Brown can certainly afford that level of investment in his fitness. In the 2023 offseason, the 6-foot-6 University of California at Berkeley product inked a five-year, $285.4 million designated veteran player extension that will keep him with Boston through the 2028-29 season, when he'll be 32.
"I have my own team of doctors 'cause you've got to go outside for some of the stuff that you do," Brown continued. "I've got my own trainers 'cause the [NBA] organizations only provide so much. But knowing that I exert energy at a high level on both ends, being 240 pounds, that's a lot of wear and tear on your body and your knee, while playing 70 games. I don't miss a lot of games. And I'm not just guarding a big. I'm [occasionally] chasing the point guards."
As the 58-20 Celtics approach the postseason, Brown's health has become something of an issue. He's dealing with a bone bruise in his right knee, but seems determined to play through.
Part of that may have something to do with hoping to make only his second All-NBA team ever. Brown has only been available for 62 of Boston's 78 games thus far this season, and will need to appear in three of the Celtics' final four matchups to qualify.
Across his 62 available games this year, the reigning NBA Finals MVP is averaging 22.5 points on .465/.326/.763 shooting splits, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals a night.
