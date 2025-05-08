Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Offers Brutal Health Update After Game 2
Following a second straight 20-point collapse on Wednesday night, the reigning champion Boston Celtics suddenly find themselves in a surprising 0-2 hole during their second round playoff series against the New York Knicks.
The Celtics fell, 91-90, and now head to Madison Square Garden for Games 3 and 4. New York is in the driver's seat, in a stunner.
Beyond All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each forgetting to shoot for a half, center Kristaps Porzingis' health has been a major issue in this series against New York.
Per Zack Cox of The Boston Herald, the 7-foot-2 big man has been sick since Game 1. He played just 13 minutes in that contest before being shut down for the night, scoring no point.
In Game 2, Porzingis didn't suit up much longer in Game 2, playing just 14 minutes off the bench behind newly elevated 38-year-old starter Al Horford. Porzingis scored eight points on 3-of-5 shooting from the floor (1-of-1 shooting from deep) and 1-of-1 shooting from the foul line, and grabbed four rebounds.
“I’m dealing with some, I don’t know how to call it, but I’m just not feeling my best,” Porzingis said. “I’m not feeling my best at all, but it just kills me inside that it’s happening in this moment, and what I’m super appreciative about is about the support that I have on the inside, and also probably from the fans."
Porzingis initially suffered from an illness earlier this season, and it seems to have returned at the worst possible time now.
"I’ve had, like, ups and downs throughout up until this point,” Porzingis said. “Just now, I had a big crash now, and my energy, my everything, hasn’t been good. But who cares? I have to look forward, and it’ll get better from this point on.”
Porzingis has been floated as a potential trade piece for Boston's new ownership group to offload this summer for savings. He hasn't been healthy during either of his two postseasons with the club, although this time the issue isn't an injury, but an illness.
