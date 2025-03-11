Thunder Will Face Celtics Without Their Star Player
The Boston Celtics will play the top-seeded team in the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. However, the Thunder will play the Celtics without their top player, Jalen Williams.
Williams is ruled out due to a hip injury.
NBA insider Chris Haynes shared via X.
Williams suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday's match against the Denver Nuggets.
His injury is a right hip strain.
