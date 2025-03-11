Inside The Celtics

Thunder Will Face Celtics Without Their Star Player

Ricardo Klein

Nov 10, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Jalen Williams (8) talk during a time out against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics will play the top-seeded team in the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. However, the Thunder will play the Celtics without their top player, Jalen Williams. 

Williams is ruled out due to a hip injury. 

NBA insider Chris Haynes shared via X. 

Williams suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday's match against the Denver Nuggets. 

His injury is a right hip strain. 

This story will be updated...

