Celtics Ownership Bidding War Heats Up With New Submission Deadline
The Boston Celtics are still searching for a new ownership.
However, that could end soon as a new submission date for the Celtics sale process was announced. A new date has been announced, and it is said to be this Friday, March 14.
Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico reported that the end of the day on Friday will be the final day for the bidders to make an offer for the franchise.
As things stand, there could be four bidders by the end of the week; however, a handful of groups have engaged in the process. The Celtics' current owner, Wyc Grousbeck, and the Boston Basketball Partners, L.L.C. made their intent to sell last July. They did so weeks after winning their 18th title in franchise history.
They wanted to sell the team in 2024 or early 2025, with the balance closing in 2028. With how things are going, the Celtics could have their new ownership sooner rather than later.
Regardless of who the owner is, Grousbeck said in November that he plans to stay until at least 2028.
"That is one comment, I guess. I would like to limit it to that, but I would say that the plan is that I will stay [in charge] for three more years. That's what's laid out. We'll go from there."
After the Grousbecks group bought the team in 2002 for $360 million, the franchise is now worth $5.66 million, ranking sixth among 30 teams in the NBA.
Grousbeck said he and his family intend to sell the Celtics in two stages––51 percent now and the rest in 2028. Boston is not the only team in the process of selling, as the Minnesota Timberwolves will also get a new ownership led by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez.
It was quite a messy process for Minnesota as commissioner Adam Silver said publicly that the league may need to reconsider those types of deals in the future.
Boston had a gross revenue of $493 million when factoring in the NBA distribution, which was the biggest piece of the pie, followed by ticketing, playoffs, local TV, and sponsors.
New ownership or not, the Celtics will be in a great position to repeat as champions this season.
More Celtics: Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis Reveals He Has Been Dealing With Mysterious 'Illness'
Jayson Tatum Surprises Al Horford With Custom-Made Gators Sneakers
Payton Pritchard Didn't Want to Disrespect Game of Basketball Despite Chance at Celtics Record
For more Celitcs news, visit Boston Celtics on SI