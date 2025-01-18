Trae Young Injury Status For Celtics vs Hawks
Following a shaky few weeks, the Boston Celtics desperately needed a dominant win over a legitimate opponent, while actually making their triples, to right the ship.
With a 121-94 home rout against the Orlando Magic on Friday night, Boston got just that. Five-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum paced Boston with 30 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the field (4-of-9 from deep) and 2-of-3 shooting from the foul line, while also grabbing six rebounds, dishing out four dimes, stealing two shots and nabbing one block in 35:01.
Center Kristaps Porzingis (23 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and 6-of-6 shooting from the charity stripe) and small forward Jaylen Brown (5-of-12 shooting from the floor and 9-of-9 shooting from the free throw line) were the Celtics' other 20-plus point scorers.
Boston has had a disappointing January from 3-point range, although that wasn't an issue on Friday, when the Celtics shot 17-of-37 from long range (45.9 percent). As a bonus, the Celtics also held the Magic to just 5-of-32 shooting from deep (a paltry 15.6 percent).
So can the Celtics submit an encore performance on Saturday, in the second home game of a back-to-back slate?
They may be able to square off against an Atlanta Hawks squad missing its top scorer.
According to the NBA's most recent injury report, three-time All-Star point guard Trae Young is considered merely probable to suit up through a right rib contusion.
Granted, a probable designation is generally predictive of eventual availability, but until it's guaranteed, there is at least a chance Young sits.
While most NBA players love to be loved, Young represents the increasingly more rare case of someone who's open to being the villain. With Young playing against the mighty Celtics, who are suiting up on the second night of a back-to-back, it might behoove Boston to guard Lucky the Leprechaun at mid-court.
This year, the 6-foot-1 Oklahoma product, 26, is averaging 23.1 points on .402/.345/.868 shooting splits, 11.9 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in 37 healthy contests. His scoring and playmaking would be missed by his Hawks, even if he is something of defensive sieve.
The 29-12 Celtics host the 21-19 Hawks starting at 7 p.m. ET, with or without a healthy Young in tow.
