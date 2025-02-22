Which Team in Eastern Conference is Celtics Biggest Threat?
The Boston Celtics are the defending NBA champions. They were able to put it all together to finally win a championship with both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way.
Boston was dead set on repeating as champions this season. They are second in the Eastern Conference standings right now, only behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Celtics are finally starting to play some more consistent basketball. They have won eight of their last nine games.
When they are healthy, they have one of the best starting lineups in the entire NBA. When they are hitting their 3s, there is no one who can stop them.
Boston is confident that they can beat anyone else in the Eastern Conference in order to make it back to the NBA Finals. Who is their biggest threat to that goal, though?
Last year, it was the Indiana Pacers. They faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals. While the Celtics swept them, they did so after being down late in the fourth quarter in three of the four games.
Indiana is deeper now that they have Bennedict Mathurin back. He missed the playoffs last season after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.
While they are really good again this year, they aren't the biggest threat to the Celtics. The Cavaliers are the biggest threat, and they are really good.
The Cavs have been the best team in the East all year long. They currently hold a six-game lead over the Celtics for the top spot in the East.
Cleveland has become very dangerous because everyone has taken a step up from last year. They kept the same core and allowed everyone to naturally develop.
At the trade deadline, they traded for De'Andre Hunter, which fills their biggest need. They now have someone on the wing who can score when he's left open.
Adding Hunter to a team that was already very dangerous makes the Cavs the team to beat in the Eastern Conference. Boston will have to worry about taking down the number-one seed if they want to repeat as champs.
