Wild Blockbuster Mock Trade Sees Celtics Move on From Star Jaylen Brown
The Boston Celtics have emerged over the past few seasons as one of the best teams in the entire NBA. The team culminated that fact by winning the NBA title a season ago, dominating the competition along the way.
Boston has continued to be great this season, looking very much like the team that won it all again. They are the clear favorites to repeat as champions but their window may be shorter than some believe it to be.
Due to the new NBA salary cap restrictions, the Celtics are fairly limited in what they can do to improve the roster. The team has their core group of players locked up on long-term deals but at some points, things could get stale with this unit.
Sustained winning is tough and even the best dynasties eventually fall off. Additionally, with the contracts that the team has handed out to their star players, it could be even tougher to field a winning team for the long haul.
This has led many to speculate about the pairing of stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for the long term. While the Celtics likely aren't planning on separating the two any time soon, if ever, there could come a day when they feel the need to make a trade.
In this event, Brown would likely be the odd man out. Tatum has established himself in Boston and is the face of the franchise.
But what could a trade for Brown look like? Here is a new trade proposal for the Celtics if they want to get a little wild with everything.
Celtics receive: Forward Jalen Williams, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, center Wendell Carter Jr, guard Gary Harris, a 2025 first-round draft pick from the Thunder, a 2028 first-round draft pick from the Thunder, and a 2029 second-round draft pick from the Thunder
Magic receive: Guard Luguentz Dort, center Isiah Hartenstein, guard Carson Wallace, a 2025 first-round draft pick from the Thunder, and a 2029 second-round draft pick from the Thunder
Thunder receive: Forward Jaylen Brown
The Celtics would receive a nice haul for their star player, replacing him with Williams. Williams has shown flashes of greatness with the Thunder and would come at a much lower cost than what Boston was paying Brown.
This trade could help Boston fix the salary cap issues that they have. Additionally, it couldn't even happen until the summer. Carter Jr. is on a trade restriction until April, making this deal impossible before this year's trade deadline.
Boston would only likely move Brown in a drastic situation but if they did ever decide to part ways, many around the league would likely be interested.
