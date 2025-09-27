Will Jayson Tatum Return to Celtics This Season? Insiders Predict Timeline
The hearts of Celtics fans everywhere broke when star forward Jayson Tatum collapsed to the ground in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, clutching his right heel.
Tatum, the centerpiece of the Celtics' current and future NBA title plans, missed the remainder of the postseason, cutting short what could have been a second-straight appearance in the NBA Finals. To twist the knife, the six-time All-Star is likely to miss the entirity of the 2025-26 season as he works his way back into playing shape.entirety
Record scratch.
Tatum's doctor, surgeon Dr. Martin O'Malley, said he hasn't seen an individual's calf look as strong as Tatum's at this point in the recovery process.
Despite the optimism around Tatum's rehab process, the Celtics have not given a timeline on when they expect to have the face of the franchise back on the court. The question remains: Will the Celtics brass prioritize a return to action this season, or is it better to be safe than sorry and hold Tatum out until 2026?
NBC Sports Boston's staff members gave their respective predictions on when we might see Tatum back in action.
Some had high hopes, including managing editor Darren Hartwell, who predicted Tatum's return for March 14, 2026.
"Yes, there's a case for holding Tatum out the entire season and ensuring he's fully healthy for 2026-27," Hartwell wrote. "But based on how he's been attacking his rehab, we could absolutely see him being cleared to play 10 months and one day after his surgery."
Others didn't have as much optimism.
"I know everybody is getting excited, and that's a good thing. Maybe I'm a worrywart, but the idea of Tatum rushing back to "save the day" sounds like a recipe for re-injury, sadness, dismay, and the like," web producer Michael Hurley wrote. "Even with Tatum, the Celtics were going to lose to the Knicks last postseason. I think he'd be better served letting Brad Stevens cook next summer and build a behemoth for 2026-27, and then help that team go on a championship run. I see minimal reward to the risk of rushing him back."
Of the seven-person panel, five said they predicted Tatum would return at some point in the 2025-26 season. Only time will tell if Tatum takes the court quickly or if the Celtics choose to be conservative with their star player.
