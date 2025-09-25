Celtics Free Agent Al Horford Expected to Sign Next Week
Former Boston Celtics center Al Horford made the decision not to re-sign with the Celtics this summer. He could have decided to come back to Boston and be the starting center.
Instead, he has decided that he is going to sign with the Warriors. He is expected to be their starting center this season. Horford decided this quite a while ago and has been waiting to sign for weeks.
The issue is that Horford hasn't even signed his deal yet. He is still being held up because of the Jonathan Kuminga situation. Now, it looks like he has a timeline on when he will sign.
Former Celtics Center Al Horford Will Sign Next Week
Horford is expected to sign with the Warriors next week, right before training camp convenes. Kuminga has until October 1st to sign his qualifying offer, and that seems to be where this is headed.
According to Marc Stein, the Warriors are expected to have all of their veterans there when camp opens up on September 30th.
"Reminder: Kuminga has until Oct. 1 to take the one-year, $8 million qualifying offer that has been on the table for him since free agency began. If there is no resolution to his situation before Oct. 1, Golden State might have to go through a day or two of practices without the likes of Horford, Melton and Payton as well as Kuminga himself. The Warriors are among the 25 teams league-wide that will hold their Media Day next Monday (Sept. 29) and then practice for the first time on the following day."
Former Celtics Forward Al Horford Will Likely Only Have One Season Left in The NBA
By all indications, this looks like it will be the last ride in the NBA for Horford. He's 39 years old and finally won the title that he had been chasing his entire career back in 2024 with Boston.
At this point, Horford has nothing left to prove. He's signing with the Warriors because he believes he has one more chance to win a championship with them.
Last season with the Celtics, Horford averaged nine points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
