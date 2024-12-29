Will Kristaps Porzingis Play? Full Celtics Injury Report vs Pacers
The Boston Celtics will look to start a new win streak as they take on the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The Celtics faced the Pacers on Friday and came away with a big-time win by the final score of 142-105.
The Celtics will look to do the same on Sunday; however, they could be without their best big man, Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis is listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain.
Porzingis will miss his second straight contest Sunday due to a left ankle sprain. Porzingis is ultimately ruled out yet again, Al Horford will likely draw another start. The former lottery pick last played on Christmas Day against the Philadelphia 76ers; however, he was limited to only 13 minutes.
Porzingis recorded nine points, two rebounds, and three assists while shooting 37 percent from the field. In 11 games this season, Porzingis has been rock solid for Boston, which is among the best teams in the league. Porzingis is currently averaging 18.3 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 27.2 minutes per game and is shooting 45 percent from the field and 32 percent from three.
Porzingis has already missed 20 of Boston's 31 games this season as he recovered from that offseason surgery to repair the rare foot injury he suffered during the NBA Finals. He was recovering all throughout the offseason and some of the season.
Luckily, he is now on the court for Boston as they look to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the 2018 Golden State Warriors. That is a long way from now, and they most likely won't get there without Porzingis on the court.
Porzingis is in his second year in Boston and has been a tremendous help from the Celtics, who continue to be the gold standard of the NBA.
The Celtics will look to get the win, with or without Porzingis, and they have good odds to do so, as they are -11.5 favorites. The Celtics are 21-6 in conference matchups. Boston has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.
As for the Pacers, they are 8-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana gives up 116.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.4 points per game.
The Celtics have not been dominant in the last 10 games. They hold a 6-4 record while averaging 114.3 points, 42.8 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.2 steals, and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points.
