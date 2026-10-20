2026-27 Boston Celtics Season Guide: Roster, Schedule, Storylines and Key Dates

The Boston Celtics begin their regular season Tuesday afternoon at Detroit. Here is your full Celtics Season guide, with the full roster, depth chart, full schedule, key NBA dates, and storylines to watch for. Bookmark this page and come back to it whenever you need to double check on something.

Storylines

What will the rotation be? Joe Mazzulla has been clear that while there are a few locked-in starters, the full rotation will be fluid.

Can a young wing rise? Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez, Jordan Walsh, and Ron Harper Jr. will all have opportunities to rise to grab big rotation minutes. Who will grab the early lead? Will these roles evolve?

Can Derrick White find his shot? He had a fantastic defensive season in 2025-26, but the shooting fell off a cliff. He admitted to overthinking it and making things worse, so can he calm himself and start knocking down shots?

How healthy can they stay? Paul George and Mitchell Robinson are expected to miss time as the Celtics manage their minutes in order to preserve them as best they can. Each has an injury history that suggests they are at greater risk than other players, so can the Celtics lean on their vaunted depth to navigate whatever time they're out? And can those depth pieces adjust to all the different roles they’ll have to fill?

How good can Jayson Tatum be? The preseason showed us he is fully healthy and ready to play this season. Now the question is whether he can take any kind of leap and make a run at the MVP. The Celtics think he can reach another level, so let’s see how that looks.

Mitchell Robinson’s growth: Mazzulla has publicly expressed that Robinson needs to evolve his game and become more dynamic. If he can do that, it would add an incredible element to the Celtics offense beyond the expected space he’ll create by rolling to the rim.

November gauntlet. When you scroll down to the schedule make note of not only the road-heavy November schedule, but the weird travel schedule as well. There's definitely some concern that the schedule can wear them down quickly.

Beast of an East. The Eastern Conference is stacked, and any kind of early slip can create an insurmountable deficit. Each game carries extra weight this season.

Bold Predictions

Win total: 51

I’ve been trying to decide between 50 and 52, so I’m just putting 51 down and splitting the difference. The Eastern Conference is going to be very difficult so this year’s team might be better overall than last year’s, but with a reduced win total because there aren’t tanking teams to feast on.

Conference Finish: First

The Celtics know how to win in the regular season. They have their formula and it works. Meanwhile, their main competition needs some time to figure themselves out. The New York Knicks are nursing a championship hangover. The Philadelphia 76ers have to navigate the Joel Embiid and LeBron James likely missing a lot of time and a lack of center depth. And the Detroit Pistons just feel like a team that overachieved last season. All of that lines the Celtics up to sneak in and snag the top seed, but it might come down to a tiebreaker, so every game will be important this season.

Playoff finish: Eastern Conference Finals (for now)

This where the prediction is decidedly not bold. The team that wins the East will be the one that's healthiest and has the best matchups along its playoff path. That might seem obvious, but what I’m saying is that all of the top teams in the East are talented and flawed, so there's no team that enters the season matchup-proof. There is no overload of talent that renders matchups moot.

Can the Celtics get to the NBA Finals? Yes. They're also a sprained ankle and bad matchup from another first-round exit. It’s a brutal place to be for all the Eastern Conference contenders, but this is where they all are.

Preseason Surprises We Hope Carry Over

Defense: The Celtics swarmed opponents and were fourth in steals per game in the preseason with 12.8 and first overall in defensive rating. I thought the Celtics might be a little more conservative on the defensive end, opting to challenge shots and rely on their rebounding to get stops. I like the more aggressive Celtics, though, and with two great rim protecting centers anchoring things, they can afford to take some calculated risks.

Hugo Gonzalez’s shooting: He took and made more threes than anyone in the preseason, going 11-20 (55%). It’s a miniscule sample size so we have to wait and see if there's anything to it, but him shooting well would certainly be a game-changer this season.

Paul George’s minutes: He played nearly 49 minutes in his two games, essentially 25 minutes per game. I think that's the sweet spot for George to get him into rhythm and keep him there, but not overwork him.

Baylor Scheierman assists: He had 18 of them this preseason, tying him with Payton Pritchard for most on the team. No one expects him to lead the team in assists during the regular season, but him distributing at a high rate during the regular season would be an incredible development.

Roster

Here is your opening night Boston Celtics roster, along with two-way players.

#0 Jayson Tatum — F | 6'8", 210 lbs | Age: 28 | Exp: 9 yrs (Duke)

#4 Mitchell Robinson — C | 7'0", 240 lbs | Age: 28 | Exp: 8 yrs (Western Kentucky)

#8 Ron Harper Jr. — G/F | 6'5", 233 lbs | Age: 26 | Exp: 4 yrs (Rutgers)

#9 Derrick White — G | 6'4", 190 lbs | Age: 32 | Exp: 9 yrs (Colorado)

#11 Payton Pritchard — G | 6'1", 195 lbs | Age: 28 | Exp: 6 yrs (Oregon)

#12 Chris Cenac Jr. — PF/C | 6'11", 240 lbs | Age: 19 | Exp: R (Houston)

#13 Paul George — F | 6'8", 220 lbs | Age: 36 | Exp: 16 yrs (Fresno State)

#27 Jordan Walsh — G/F | 6'6", 205 lbs | Age: 22 | Exp: 3 yrs (Arkansas)

#28 Hugo González — G/F | 6'6", 200 lbs | Age: 20 | Exp: 1 yr (Spain)

#30 Sam Hauser — F | 6'7", 217 lbs | Age: 28 | Exp: 5 yrs (Virginia)

#45 Mike Conley — PG | 6'1", 175 lbs | Age: 39 | Exp: 19 yrs (Ohio State)

#52 Luka Garza — C/PF | 6'10", 243 lbs | Age: 27 | Exp: 5 yrs (Iowa)

#55 Baylor Scheierman — G/F | 6'6", 205 lbs | Age: 26 | Exp: 2 yrs (Creighton)

#88 Neemias Queta — C | 7'0", 248 lbs | Age: 27 | Exp: 5 yrs (Utah State)

Two-Way Contracts

#20 Dillon Mitchell — F | 6'8", 210 lbs | Age: 23 | Exp: R (St. John's)

#99 Devin Carter — G | 6'2", 195 lbs | Age: 24 | Exp: 2 yrs (Providence)

#77 Amari Williams — C/PF | 6'11", 250 lbs | Age: 24 | Exp: 1 yr (Kentucky)

Depth Chart

Guards: Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Mike Conley, Devin Carter (Two-Way)

Wings: Jayson Tatum, Paul George, Sam Hauser, Baylor Scheierman, Hugo González, Jordan Walsh, Ron Harper Jr., Dillon Mitchell (Two-Way)

Bigs: Mitchell Robinson, Neemias Queta, Luka Garza, Chris Cenac Jr., Amari Williams (Two-Way)

Salaries

Jayson Tatum — $58,456,566 | 4 yrs left (Through 2029–30)

Paul George — $54,126,380 | 2 yrs left (Through 2027–28)

Derrick White — $30,348,000 | 3 yrs left (Through 2028–29)

Mitchell Robinson — $15,044,000 | 3 yrs left (Through 2028–29)

Sam Hauser — $10,848,215 | 3 yrs left (Through 2028–29)

Payton Pritchard — $7,767,857 | 4 yrs left (Through 2029–30, includes extension)

Ron Harper Jr. — $3,150,752 | 4 yrs left (Through 2029–30)

Chris Cenac Jr. — $2,988,120 | 4 yrs left (Through 2029–30, Rookie Scale)

Hugo González — $2,923,560 | 3 yrs left (Through 2028–29, Rookie Scale)

Luka Garza — $2,801,346 | 1 yr left (Expiring after 2026–27)

Baylor Scheierman — $2,744,040 | 2 yrs left (Through 2027–28, Rookie Scale)

Neemias Queta — $2,667,944 | 5 yrs left (Through 2030–31, includes 4-yr/$56M extension)

Mike Conley — $2,449,421 (Vet Min Cap Hit) | 1 yr left (Expiring after 2026–27)

Jordan Walsh — $2,406,205 | 4 yrs left (Through 2029–30, includes extension)

Here’s a full breakdown of the Celtics salary cap situation .

Key Dates

Oct. 19: Rosters set for NBA Opening Day

Oct. 20: Start of regular season

Nov. 27: Emirates NBA Cup 2026 | Group Play concludes

Dec. 4-5: Emirates NBA Cup 2026 | Knockout Rounds | Quarterfinals

Dec. 8 and/or Dec. 9: Emirates NBA Cup 2026 | Knockout Rounds | Semifinals

Dec. 11: Emirates NBA Cup 2026 | Championship | Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Jan. 5: 10-day contracts may now be signed

Jan. 10: All NBA contracts are guaranteed for the remainder of the season

Feb. 11: NBA Trade Deadline

Feb. 19-21: NBA All-Star 2027 | Phoenix, AZ

Feb. 19-24: NBA All-Star break

March 1: Playoff Eligibility Waiver Deadline

April 11: 2026-27 Regular Season ends (All 30 teams play)

April 12: Rosters set for NBA Playoffs 2027 (3 p.m. ET)

April 13-16: SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament

April 17: NBA Playoffs 2026 begin

Schedule

Here is the full Boston Celtics schedule, along with networks for national TV games. All times are Eastern (ET). If you’re planning on visiting TD Garden, here is their official arena guide .

Game 1: Tue, Oct 20 — at Detroit Pistons, 3:00 PM (NBC / Peacock — Season Opener)

Game 2: Fri, Oct 23 — vs. New York Knicks, 7:00 PM (Prime Video — Home Opener)

Game 3: Mon, Oct 26 — vs. Chicago Bulls, 7:30 PM

Game 4: Tue, Oct 27 — vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM

Game 5: Fri, Oct 30 — vs. Chicago Bulls, 7:30 PM (NBA Cup Group Play)

Game 6: Sun, Nov 1 — at Orlando Magic, 3:30 PM

Game 7: Mon, Nov 2 — at Houston Rockets, 8:30 PM

Game 8: Wed, Nov 4 — vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 PM

Game 9: Fri, Nov 6 — at Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 PM (NBA Cup Group Play)

Game 10: Sun, Nov 8 — at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:00 PM

Game 11: Tue, Nov 10 — at Philadelphia 76ers, 8:00 PM (NBC / Peacock)

Game 12: Wed, Nov 11 — at Toronto Raptors, 7:00 PM

Game 13: Sun, Nov 15 — vs. Dallas Mavericks, 6:00 PM

Game 14: Mon, Nov 16 — vs. Orlando Magic, 7:00 PM (NBCSN / Peacock)

Game 15: Wed, Nov 18 — at Denver Nuggets, 9:00 PM

Game 16: Sat, Nov 21 — at Sacramento Kings, 10:00 PM (NBA TV)

Game 17: Sun, Nov 22 — at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 PM

Game 18: Tue, Nov 24 — at Washington Wizards, 8:00 PM (NBC / Peacock — NBA Cup Group Play)

Game 19: Fri, Nov 27 — vs. Atlanta Hawks, 8:00 PM (NBA Cup Group Play)

Game 20: Sun, Nov 29 — at San Antonio Spurs, 4:00 PM (NBA TV)

Game 21: Mon, Nov 30 — at Dallas Mavericks, 8:00 PM

Game 22: Wed, Dec 2 — vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7:30 PM

Game 23: Dec 4–12 — TBD (NBA Cup Knockout / Flex Game)

Game 24: Dec 4–12 — TBD (NBA Cup Knockout / Flex Game)

Game 25: Sun, Dec 13 — at Brooklyn Nets, 3:00 PM

Game 26: Mon, Dec 14 — vs. Washington Wizards, 7:30 PM

Game 27: Wed, Dec 16 — vs. Washington Wizards, 7:00 PM (ESPN)

Game 28: Fri, Dec 18 — vs. Utah Jazz, 7:30 PM

Game 29: Sun, Dec 20 — vs. Detroit Pistons, 8:00 PM

Game 30: Wed, Dec 23 — vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 7:30 PM

Game 31: Fri, Dec 25 — vs. Miami Heat, 2:30 PM (ABC / ESPN — Christmas Day)

Game 32: Mon, Dec 28 — vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:00 PM (NBC / Peacock)

Game 33: Wed, Dec 30 — at Chicago Bulls, 8:00 PM

Game 34: Fri, Jan 1 — at Utah Jazz, 9:30 PM

Game 35: Sat, Jan 2 — at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:00 PM (NBA TV)

Game 36: Mon, Jan 4 — at Phoenix Suns, 9:00 PM

Game 37: Thu, Jan 7 — at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:00 PM (Prime Video)

Game 38: Sat, Jan 9 — at LA Clippers, 10:30 PM

Game 39: Mon, Jan 11 — vs. Houston Rockets, 7:30 PM

Game 40: Wed, Jan 13 — vs. New York Knicks, 7:00 PM (ESPN)

Game 41: Sat, Jan 16 — vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7:00 PM

Game 42: Mon, Jan 18 — at Washington Wizards, 3:00 PM (MLK Day Matinee)

Game 43: Wed, Jan 20 — vs. Indiana Pacers, 7:30 PM

Game 44: Thu, Jan 21 — vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 PM (Prime Video)

Game 45: Sat, Jan 23 — vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 PM

Game 46: Mon, Jan 25 — vs. Toronto Raptors, 7:00 PM (NBCSN / Peacock)

Game 47: Wed, Jan 27 — vs. LA Clippers, 7:30 PM

Game 48: Fri, Jan 29 — vs. Phoenix Suns, 7:30 PM

Game 49: Sun, Jan 31 — at Toronto Raptors, 6:00 PM

Game 50: Tue, Feb 2 — vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8:00 PM (NBC / Peacock)

Game 51: Thu, Feb 4 — at Charlotte Hornets, 7:30 PM (Prime Video)

Game 52: Fri, Feb 5 — at Atlanta Hawks, 7:00 PM

Game 53: Sun, Feb 7 — at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:00 PM (NBC / Peacock)

Game 54: Tue, Feb 9 — vs. Denver Nuggets, 7:30 PM

Game 55: Wed, Feb 10 — vs. Golden State Warriors, 7:30 PM (ESPN)

Game 56: Fri, Feb 12 — vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:00 PM (Prime Video)

Game 57: Sun, Feb 14 — vs. Toronto Raptors, 1:00 PM

Game 58: Wed, Feb 17 — at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 PM (ESPN)

Game 59: Thu, Feb 18 — at Memphis Grizzlies, 8:00 PM

Feb 19–25: NBA All-Star Break

Game 60: Fri, Feb 26 — vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 PM (ESPN)

Game 61: Sun, Feb 28 — at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:00 PM (NBC / Peacock)

Game 62: Tue, Mar 2 — at Indiana Pacers, 7:00 PM

Game 63: Fri, Mar 5 — at Detroit Pistons, 7:00 PM (ESPN)

Game 64: Sun, Mar 7 — vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 1:00 PM (ABC)

Game 65: Tue, Mar 9 — at Chicago Bulls, 8:00 PM

Game 66: Thu, Mar 11 — vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 7:30 PM

Game 67: Fri, Mar 12 — vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7:30 PM (Prime Video)

Game 68: Sun, Mar 14 — at New York Knicks, 12:00 PM (ABC)

Game 69: Tue, Mar 16 — vs. Sacramento Kings, 7:30 PM

Game 70: Thu, Mar 18 — vs. Orlando Magic, 7:30 PM

Game 71: Sun, Mar 21 — vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 3:00 PM

Game 72: Tue, Mar 23 — at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM

Game 73: Wed, Mar 24 — vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 PM (ESPN)

Game 74: Sat, Mar 27 — at Miami Heat, 8:00 PM (NBA TV)

Game 75: Sun, Mar 28 — at New Orleans Pelicans, 7:00 PM

Game 76: Tue, Mar 30 — at Indiana Pacers, 8:00 PM

Game 77: Thu, Apr 1 — at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:00 PM (Prime Video)

Game 78: Fri, Apr 2 — vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 PM

Game 79: Sun, Apr 4 — at New York Knicks, 7:30 PM (NBC / Peacock)

Game 80: Wed, Apr 7 — at Orlando Magic, 7:00 PM

Game 81: Fri, Apr 9 — at Atlanta Hawks, 7:00 PM

Game 82: Sun, Apr 11 — vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 6:00 PM (Regular Season Finale)