Paul George did not come into this season with lofty goals or high expectations.

“From a personal standpoint, it's not about going out and trying to drop 30 every night,” he said at Boston Celtics media day. “I think it's more so about being available, being efficient, being consistent.”

For a guy who walked in the door through a cloud of chaos, George has been that and a lot more than most people expected. He’s played in 15 of Boston’s 18 games and done so efficiently, shooting 43% from three with an effective field goal percentage of 56.7%. That's the second-highest eFG% among Boston wings behind Sam Hauser.

George’s play so far this season has turned him from “that’s it?” after the Jaylen Brown trade to an indispensable part of Boston’s winning formula. Take the win over Washington, for instance. Jayson Tatum’s 41-point outburst was the highlight, but it was how Boston played in George’s minutes that really won the game.

Tatum and George together were +16 in nearly 23 minutes, but George without Tatum was +17 in 10 minutes of play. That allowed Joe Mazzulla to tweak his rotations to get Tatum on the floor for most of the fourth quarter.

“I wanted to have Jayson out there to settle things down [in the fourth quarter],” Mazzulla said. “Obviously, they played better than us in the third quarter. Let's weather the storm here with the way PG is playing in the third, and then we'll start the fourth with JT, which is something that we haven't done, but I wanted to get off to a good start there in the fourth quarter and manage the run.”

The lead still dwindled to five, and it happened in the exact minutes Mazzulla’s tweak created. Boston started the fourth up 15, but Washington outscored the Celtics 15-7 in the 6.5 minutes Tatum played without George in the quarter, with most of Tatum’s points in that stretch coming at the free throw line. By the time George checked back in for good at the 3:59 mark, the lead was down to seven. The Wizards cut it to five on the next possession, and then the closing group of George, Tatum, Derrick White, Baylor Scheierman, and Neemias Queta put it away with a 12-4 run.

That’s how Tatum scores 41 points and still finishes -2. He scored 19 of Boston’s 24 points in his 14 minutes without George, and the Wizards won those minutes 42-24. George finished +34.

Tatum has had to carry a lot of the offense as the rest of the supporting cast tries to figure itself out, but it’s clear that George is the tipping point for winning games like this while the process drags on.

Initially, it made sense to tie George’s success to the success of others. Payton Pritchard’s ability to isolate and White’s shooting were supposed to open things up for George. It turns out it’s the other way around, and it’s George who is helping those guys offensively as they work through their own struggles.

In games where both George and Tatum have played, George is +34.8 per 48 minutes without Tatum (121 minutes), while Tatum is +5.2 per 48 (183 minutes). George currently leads the Celtics in cumulative +/- at +170, followed by Queta (+164), Hauser (+159), White (+148), and Tatum (+109).

Tatum has certainly been on the floor for some rough quarters, so that is part of what holds him back. At this point of the season, the numbers don’t necessarily indicate any issue with Tatum as a pairing as much as they highlight George’s steady hand through the messiness of a new team’s chemistry-building. White and Pritchard’s poor overall shooting and Mitchell Robinson’s subpar start to the season have all thrown some of the lineup data into question so far.

But there are still patterns to find in the noise right now. Pritchard’s struggles are pretty clear, but his numbers with George and Tatum are interesting:

Pritchard with George, no Tatum: 22.6 points and 7.9 assists per 36 minutes 17-39 from 3, 4 turnovers in 145 minutes +93 on the floor

Pritchard with Tatum, no George: 13.4 points and 4.4 assists per 36 minutes 14-52 from 3, 16 turnovers in 221 minutes +2 on the floor

And Pritchard is not alone in seeing a boost with Paul George.

Hugo González: +45 with George, no Tatum | -13 with Tatum, no George

Jordan Walsh: +4 with George, no Tatum | -18 with Tatum, no George

Mitchell Robinson: +12 with George, no Tatum | -48 with Tatum, no George

The Celtics have also struggled in games he’s missed. Boston is 1-2 without George, and the non-Tatum units went -33 in nearly 36 minutes. That was especially evident against the Warriors, when Boston was -12 in about 10 minutes without Tatum in a 1-point loss.

Again, this is not a knock on Tatum. He’s basically a +9 per 48 minutes with or without George, so the conclusion here isn’t “Paul George makes everybody better.” Tatum’s numbers are unchanged, and guys like Hauser and Queta pile up big numbers next to Tatum too. And even as we creep toward the 20-game mark where people start to accept trends, it’s abundantly clear that a few good performances from a few different players can reshape a lot of the data, especially the negative numbers.

What it does show us is that George has become critical to Boston’s success. The offseason debate over who would be Boston’s No. 2 behind Tatum has been answered very clearly. Tatum is the pilot who can keep the shaky plane in the air, and George is the guy who can fly it when Tatum needs a bathroom break.

Maybe it’s the experience that comes with age, combined with the knowledge that at this point of his career, he can’t do it all anymore. He’s still good enough to punish a mismatch and create gravity, and now he has to use that to spray the ball and set other guys up. His defense is still incredible, so maybe that has an energizing effect on the guys who share the floor with him because they know they can get clean looks off steals.

Whatever it is, George is having an immense positive impact on the Celtics.

Mazzulla kept George and Tatum on opposite sides throughout training camp, and the thought was that maybe he was preparing George to come off the bench. What Mazzulla seemed to be doing was preparing George to carry those units without Tatum on the floor. He needed George to build that chemistry without relying on Tatum to do the heavy lifting.

The strategy has paid off.

“To hear that ‘he's not capable of this or he's washed’ ... it's frustrating because I'm still capable of doing those things when healthy, and I feel like my body is back healthy,” George said at media day.

Turns out he was right. Not because he is still capable of dropping 30, but because the Celtics fall apart without him.