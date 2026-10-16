Trying To Decipher Joe Mazzulla's Preseason Moves With the Boston Celtics

Trying to figure out things about a team based on what they do in the preseason is no longer an easy thing, especially when it comes to Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics. The lineups he wants to see are buried somewhere in the middle of games, if they're there at all, so he doesn’t tip his hand and give an opponent any hint of an advantage.

For example, last year’s opening night starting lineup of Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, Sam Hauser, and Neemias Queta didn’t play a single preseason possession together. Mazzulla sees what he wants to see in training camp scrimmages and then uses preseason games to test out concepts and get guys some run to get their cardio up.

Still, there's something in there somewhere, and we’re going to try to find it. Considering Boston will likely not play their regulars tonight, now’s as good a time as any to try.

Jayson Tatum’s playing time

Tatum has had 40 total offensive possessions this preseason, 17 of those have come in the first quarters of games. He’s played the full first quarter in both games he’s played, which is notable.

Is Mazzulla simply trying to ramp up Tatum’s cardio? Or is he getting the cardio up for a reason?

What I think: I think Tatum is taking over the full first quarter role from Jaylen Brown, which means the job of bridging the gap at the end of the first and into the second will fall on someone else. That will probably be Payton Pritchard, who Mazzulla wants on the floor at the end of quarters.

Right now it looks like Tatum will play 12 minutes, sit to start the second quarter, and then play the final six minutes of the half. Then he’ll repeat that in the second half to get him to 36 minutes per game which is about his career average.

That will allow Tatum to set a tone to start each half and also get him time with all the other players in the rotation, so there will be plenty of overlap with him and Pritchard, or Neemias Queta, or anyone else who might be coming off the bench.

The style of defense

The Celtics have come out swarming and forcing a bunch of turnovers, which could simply be a case of very good defensive players making reads and jumping passing lanes. With 16 steals in each of the last two games, albeit against teams sitting their best players, there's a curiosity about how this defense will really look.

What I think: I think the opposition has played into making a good approach look unbeatable. The back half of the Sixers roster and the Hornets bench group had no idea how to handle Boston’s pressure. That's good to know, but I don’t think it’s sustainable in the same way we saw this preseason.

I want to see how Cade Cunningham and the Pistons handle it. Further, I want to see if the Celtics are even as aggressive with it against the good teams. This could be something the fire at second units or when primary ball-handlers sit. There's no single defense that teams play for entire games, so what we saw for extended minutes will, by nature of the game, be reduced during the regular season.

Still, we know it’s there and that they can unleash it when it’s to their advantage. I still think the default is to err on the side of not risking a foul or being out of position because Boston’s rebounding is so good. Challenging a shot and grabbing the defensive board is just as good as a steal.

Jordan Walsh starting?

Walsh has been in the starting lineup the past two games, but he’s played the fewest minutes of any of the starters in those two games.

“Jordan continues to be really good at the start of games, guarding the team's best player, getting off to a good start defensively,” Mazzulla said. “Something he's done well for us those last couple of games, and it's a huge role for him that we're going to need from him.”

What I think: I think the starting lineup might be a little fluid. There's no doubt that Walsh, Tatum, Derrick White, Paul George, and Mitchell Robinson are a nasty defensive group, so it’s not out of the question to throw that out there at any point.

At the same time, Walsh needs to be ready to make open shots in order to stay in that lineup. I think Baylor Scheierman is the more well-rounded option for the starting group, but it’s not outrageous to say Mazzulla might prefer Walsh to go up against Cade Cunningham on opening day because that's the more disruptive approach than having Scheierman or White guard him.

I’m not sold on one specific starting lineup yet, but I’ll bet whatever it is, it’ll be something we haven't seen before.