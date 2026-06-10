Boston Celtics Could Benefit From Giannis Antetokounmpo Deal Without Trading For Him

Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be on the verge of getting traded, with the consensus believing he’ll be gone by the NBA draft, and that the Miami Heat are the leaders to acquire him.

This puts the Milwaukee Bucks squarely in rebuilding mode. The Heat would not be trading Bam Adebayo in this scenario, instead pairing him with Antetokounmpo to create a formidable frontcourt. The Bucks, meanwhile, would be looking to strip things down and start fresh. That would mean a chance for other teams to come in as a third or fourth team and maybe come away with a useful player.

Not much to add on Giannis Watch, Day 5,206, but I can tell you this ...



There is a growing belief in some corners that the Giannis trade -- if it happens, of course -- will also include Bobby Portis. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 10, 2026

Involving Bobby Portis opens the door for other teams in the league, like the Boston Celtics, to get involved. They could end up part of a multi-team trade, or they could end up doing a straight up deal with the Bucks. Something like Sam Hauser and one of the team option players (Ron Harper Jr., Max Shulga, Amari Williams) going to Milwaukee can get Portis to Boston with minimal impact on the overall payroll. Portis would stay in a winning situation, Hauser would go home to Wisconsin, and Stevens would have assets to improve the team. Everyone would win.

It would still allow Boston to keep the full $27.7 million traded player exception and full $15 million Mid-level Exception, so Brad Stevens’ other summer plans wouldn’t be impacted much. Any players still targeted with the $15 million could still get the whole thing.

An important thing to remember is that Boston has until the end of next season if they want to stay under the tax in order to reset the repeater penalties. So even if their moves push them over heading into the season, they have time to figure out a solution.

Milwaukee probably wouldn’t care too much about making the Celtics better in the short term because all of Boston’s success would come when the Bucks are re-tooling. Later on, when the Celtics are in Milwaukee’s position, they can call Boston and ask them to return the favor when it’s Stevens’ turn to tear things down. In a world where good relationships lead to teams trading with each other on more than one occasion, Milwaukee could play a long game, even if it immediately makes a rival better.

Portis would fill a need for the Celtics just by bringing an edge to the game. The Celtics lack an energy guy who isn’t afraid to mix it up and get in people’s faces. He hit 45.6% of the 256 three-pointers he took last season, and he hit half of the threes he took from the corners. He gets what Boston is about, having come into TD Garden many times as a rival and performing in that atmosphere.

Portis’ name came up early in the process and is probably a pretty good target for the Celtics. There's a chance to get him without much disruption to the team. If Antetokounmpo is going to get moved anyway, why not try to swoop in and benefit from it somehow?