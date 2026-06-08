NBA Insider Shuts Down Jaylen Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
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Separating fact from fiction during trade season is like trying to scrape the salad dressing off a tossed salad and throw it back in the bottle. Sure, we can get some of it in there, but it’s a tedious job, and people keep eating it all as you’re working.
As the people paid to have opinions keep theorizing, the people paid to know the facts keep saying the same thing: There is nothing brewing on any trade front that would drastically remake the Boston Celtics, especially when it comes to trading Jaylen Brown.
“I have not heard any material, true discussions,” Brian Windhorst said in an appearance on CLNS. “Maybe someone has called on Jaylen Brown, maybe, but I have not heard one iota of Jaylen Brown being available.”
That also extended to Derrick White, whose name has been floated in speculative trade proposals as well. Both names have been involved in theoretical discussions for Giannis Antetokounmpo. While the consensus is that Antetokounmpo is trending towards a pre-draft trade, there is no smoke coming from Boston.
“I have not heard that Boston is on Giannis’ list. I have not heard he is prepared to sign the extension with Boston,” Windhorst said. “ So, frankly, the Jaylen Brown part is moot to me. If I hear ‘yes, yes,’ now let's have a discussion, but I haven't heard that.”
There is the obvious caveat that maybe some of these things are being played close to the vest, which is entirely possible with Brad Stevens and the Celtics. They operate in silence and do a great job avoiding leaks to even the most trusted of insiders. So a reporter, even one as plugged in as Windhorst, can miss some of the typical indicators.
But what is more likely is that Stevens is sticking to what he said at the end of the season, that it’s more likely the Celtics will pursue smaller moves.
“I don't take for granted how good we've been when we've been full,” he said in the immediate aftermath of the season. “When we've been full, and all on the court and playing together, we've been a good basketball team. Those are hard to get, so we just have to be better around the margins.”
That doesn’t sound like a guy trying to blow things up. Again, it doesn’t mean he won’t, because we can’t predict what other teams will do and what unforeseen situations may arise. If a monster deal comes along that makes sense, the Celtics will do it. But nothing in this scenario, from giving up on a 30-year-old All-NBA player to giving an almost 32-year-old with somewhat chronic injuries a nearly $300 million extension, makes sense considering where the Celtics are.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis