Boston Celtics Get Something They Haven't Seen All Season In New Injury Report

The Boston Celtics have only had two games this season with every player available, but even those haven't really been fully healthy. The first was Jayson Tatum’s return, and clearly came with the caveat of it being Tatum’s first game in 10 months after his Achilles surgery. The second was the Sunday afternoon game against Toronto, which was Nikola Vučević’s first game back in a month.

But even in those two games, the Celtics injury report included each of those players as “questionable” heading into the game, with each being upgraded hours before the game. Heading into their Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets, the Celtics reported something they haven't all season long.

“No injuries to report.”

Injury Report for tomorrow vs. CHA:



No injuries to report — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 6, 2026

There are still plenty of bumps and bruises that they’ll list in future games to get some guys a rest day, most likely in the back-to-back on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jayson Tatum is almost certainly going to sit out with the Achilles injury management. Neemias Queta has been on and off the report with a thumb sprain, even though he just played against the Raptors without a wrap on his hand. Sitting Queta in one or two of the next four games will give Vučević a little extra run to get up to speed.

The Celtics magic number to clinch the second seed is still two, so they're not in full rest mode just yet. The New York Knicks came back to beat the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, and their next game is Thursday night against Boston, so there's no chance the Celtics can clinch before that game. With the second seed still on the line, we’ll probably see at least one more clean injury report before the Celtics decide how they’ll proceed.

The Hornets game will be difficult as they're pretty healthy as well. Coby White (groin) is listed as probable, and is the only rotation player on their injury report. That means former Celtic Grant Williams will finally get to play against the Celtics in Boston. Charlotte has won four games in a row since losing to Boston, with wins over Brooklyn, Phoenix, Indiana, and Minnesota.

Charlotte has a lot on the line as well, with a chance to get to the sixth seed and out of the play-in tournament. They are just a half game behind Philadelphia and Toronto in the race for sixth.