Boston Celtics Get Something They Haven't Seen All Season In New Injury Report
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The Boston Celtics have only had two games this season with every player available, but even those haven't really been fully healthy. The first was Jayson Tatum’s return, and clearly came with the caveat of it being Tatum’s first game in 10 months after his Achilles surgery. The second was the Sunday afternoon game against Toronto, which was Nikola Vučević’s first game back in a month.
But even in those two games, the Celtics injury report included each of those players as “questionable” heading into the game, with each being upgraded hours before the game. Heading into their Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets, the Celtics reported something they haven't all season long.
“No injuries to report.”
There are still plenty of bumps and bruises that they’ll list in future games to get some guys a rest day, most likely in the back-to-back on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jayson Tatum is almost certainly going to sit out with the Achilles injury management. Neemias Queta has been on and off the report with a thumb sprain, even though he just played against the Raptors without a wrap on his hand. Sitting Queta in one or two of the next four games will give Vučević a little extra run to get up to speed.
The Celtics magic number to clinch the second seed is still two, so they're not in full rest mode just yet. The New York Knicks came back to beat the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, and their next game is Thursday night against Boston, so there's no chance the Celtics can clinch before that game. With the second seed still on the line, we’ll probably see at least one more clean injury report before the Celtics decide how they’ll proceed.
The Hornets game will be difficult as they're pretty healthy as well. Coby White (groin) is listed as probable, and is the only rotation player on their injury report. That means former Celtic Grant Williams will finally get to play against the Celtics in Boston. Charlotte has won four games in a row since losing to Boston, with wins over Brooklyn, Phoenix, Indiana, and Minnesota.
Charlotte has a lot on the line as well, with a chance to get to the sixth seed and out of the play-in tournament. They are just a half game behind Philadelphia and Toronto in the race for sixth.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis