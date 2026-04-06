Nikola Vučević's Time to Build Chemistry is Limited, But Celtics Confident In Finding It

BOSTON — For only the second time this season, the Celtics had all of their players available for a game.

That's not to say they were fully healthy in each of those games. The first was Jayson Tatum’s return to action, and Nikola Vučević got hurt after playing just a couple of minutes. The second game Vučević’s return after missing a month.

The Celtics have obviously found incredible success with 53 wins and counting this season, but the scary thing is that there is still another level for them to reach. Tatum is finding his footing, and he has still only played a few minutes with Vučević.

“I think we're both high-level players, both smart players, and I think we'll be able to figure it out pretty quick,” Vučević said after the win over Toronto. “Just even being around the guys, the time I did play, I think it's helped a lot. Obviously it would have been great to have that full month that I missed, but it is what it is. We know we'll try to make the best out of it in the next couple games.”

The dynamic of the team has changed, even since he was acquired. Neemias Queta is playing the best basketball of his life, and Luka Garza has been effective as a backup. But Vučević represents a strong change of pace. Going from a hard-rolling big like Queta who operates down the middle and along the baseline to a perimeter threat and facilitator like Vučević can make life very difficult for an opposing team.

But time to get him up to speed is limited. There will be some growing pains, like when Vucevic tried to find a cutting Payton Pritchard but the timing was off and the ball rolled out of bounds. Or when Vučević set a pick for Jaylen Brown and then popped as Brown threw it down the seam where he expected Vučević to be.

“As he continues to get some reps the next couple games, that’s stuff we iron out,” Brown said. “Timing, just different scenarios, different coverages as you see teams guard things differently. Just have an answer for everything, but being versatile, being able to have a chemistry, maybe even just be able to make the game as easy as possible is the goal.”



Vučević ended up being -14 in a game Boston won by 14. He only played 13 minutes, and just about five in the second half. He showed flashes of good things, but it’s obvious he is still figuring things out. He has picked some things up through weeks of film sessions, shoot-arounds, and watching games next to coaches on the bench, but the reps Brown was talking about can only come in the few games and practices they have left before the playoffs start.

That can be a lot of pressure, but Vučević seems to understand that the simpler he keeps things, then easier it will be to figure it all out.

“Just not overthink things, try to play my game and just do what I do,” he said. “I think that's kind of the message that comes from Joe and the coaching staff as well and the rest of the guys. Just try to find my ways and be able to be myself within what we're trying to do, within like what is helping us be a good team.”



Vučević says he felt good in his return, despite some of the struggles. He’d like to have the month he missed back, but there's no point in worry about that now. All he can do is dig into the work of the next couple of weeks and hope 15 years of experience can fill whatever gaps there are.

“I get at least these five games in before the playoffs then we'll have that week between that will help,” he said. “But I think as far as plays, coverages, kind of knowing what to do out there in different situations, that was pretty good for me. I did a lot of it throughout my rehab. A lot of my workouts were fully left-handed but I was still learning plays like that. Especially at the end of the week leading up to this one and then I watched a lot of film and stuff, just watching the game. Studying what Neemi and Luka would be doing on different play calls and things like that. I felt pretty comfortable out there. Pretty good. Just think to continue building on it."