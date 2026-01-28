Boston Celtics injury report: Illness continues to limit Celtics center

There is some kind of illness going through the Celtics locker room, at least where the big men sit. Neemias Queta has been in and out of the lineup recently with an illness, as has Luka Garza and Chris Boucher. Whatever is going on, it’s forcing Queta to sit again.

The Celtics have ruled him out of their Wednesday matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Garza, however, is back for the game after missing the last one against Portland with his illness.

Queta is having an incredibly effective season for the Celtics, going from unplayable for long stretches last season to one of Boston's most effective players at his position. He's been a net positive all season long, with Boston's defense holding teams to 10.1 fewer point per 100 possessions when he's on the floor versus when he's off.

Garza’s value this season has been in his offensive rebounding and screening. Boston’s offensive rebounding rate, according to Cleaning The Glass, is nearly 4% better with him on the floor.

The net effect of this news will likely be more Amari Williams, who has gotten an increasing opportunity over the past few games. When Queta was under the weather for the game against Brooklyn, Williams got a last minute call to join the team in New York after having gone through shoot around in Maine.

He followed that up with a start against the Chicago Bulls, which came with mixed results. However, his improvement late in that game gave the Celtics confidence enough to play him more than 25 minutes against Portland, the most he’s played in his rookie season.

“I thought Amari did a great job. I thought he looked exceptional,” Jaylen Brown said after the game. "He came out, he protected the rim. He was where he was supposed to be for the most part. Amari made it easy for us tonight. Any given night, depending on how the team is playing us, that communication has to be great."

From the Hawks side, they will be without Kristaps Porzingis, whom they acquired from Boston this summer. Porzingis has dealt with a recurring illness and now Achilles tendinitis. They will also be without Zaccharie Risacher, who has a bone contusion in his knee.

The Celtics destroyed the Hawks 11 days ago, going up 40 at one point against a decimated Hawks team in Atlanta. Sam Hauser hit 10 3-pointers in that game, nearly setting a team record before he punched himself out chasing the final one, missing six in a row to end the game.