Boston Celtics List Two Starters on Injury Report vs. Chicago Bulls

The Boston Celtics wrap up their pre-All-Star schedule with an incredibly timed matchup with the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night. This means Anfernee Simons returns to Boston just one week after his trade in exchange for Nikola Vucevic.

Neither Simons nor Vucevic appears on the injury report, so both seem to be on track to face their former teams. However, both teams could be shorthanded.

The Celtics have listed Sam Hauser as probable with continued low back spasms. It’s an upgrade from the Sunday afternoon game where he was initially listed as questionable and then downgraded. Hauser has missed three games so far this season.

Neemias Queta is also listed as probable, but with a right ankle sprain. He seemed to tweak his ankle during the Sunday game against New York. Queta has also only missed three games this season.

We can also start the Jayson Tatum watch now that he’s begun practicing. The first signal that he’s returning might actually be the injury report, where he’s been listed as out for every game this season. That is still the case for the game against Chicago, but his progression through the ramp-up phase could lead to an upgrade at any point moving forward.

Tatum has said he wants his first game to be at home, so it’s unlikely he’ll be upgraded during the post-break road trip, but it still bears watching.

The Celtics have been starting a double-big lineup of Queta and Luka Garza, but a Celtics On SI analysis of the roster suggests starting Vucevic might be more advantageous. Considering it’s a matchup against his former team, a shift to move Vucevic into the starting lineup Wednesday night might make sense.

Hauser being available to play might have an impact on that decision. Luka Garza started in his his place Wednesday night.

The Bulls will definitely be shorthanded. Their injury report lists Josh Giddey (hamstring), Tre Jones (hamstring), and Jalen Smith (calf) as doubtful for the game. That's in addition to Zach Collins and Noa Essengue being ruled out.

Simons has started all three games he’s played with the Bulls after coming off the bench in 49 games with the Celtics. He’s averaging 20 points on 48.9% shooting and 5.3 assists per game in Chicago, where he’s playing 32.7 minutes per game. He averaged 14.2 points on 44% shooting and 2.4 assists over 24.5 minutes in Boston.