Boston Celtics Trading Anfernee Simons to Chicago
In this story:
According to ESPN, the Boston Celtics are trading Anfernee Simons to the Chicago Bulls for Nikola Vucevic and a second-round pick.
The trade comes as a bit of a surprise considering past rumors that the Celtics rejected offers for Vucevic and Simons’ great recent stretch of play. In the end, the Celtics wanted to rebalance their lineup and help their big-man depth.
Vucevic is 35, and is averaging 16.9 points per game on 57% shooting on two pointers and 37.6% shooting on threes. His rebounding is down a little bit this year, but he will help shore up Boston’s defensive rebounding, which has been better recently but still ranks in the bottom third of the league.
His ability to stretch the floor and make plays for his teammates might be what helps Boston the most. He will presumably move into the starting lineup, and his ability to pick-and-pop will open up driving lanes for Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard. The Celtics can also run offense through him at the top of the key and on short rolls and he will do a good job finding openings.
There's an added bonus of a financial savings. As of this moment, it saves Boston six million dollars in actual salary, but it drops the tax bill from $39.5 million to $17.7 million.
The move also gets them under the first apron, which removes trade and buyout restrictions. They have a little more than $2 million in room to get to the first apron now, so they are free to do something like pull off a sign-and-trade if one presents itself before the deadline. Acquiring a player via sign-and-trade triggers a hard cap at the first apron.
Another element to this trade is the creation of a $27.7 million traded player exception because the Celtics are using the TPE created by the Kristaps Porzingis trade to acquire Vucevic. This new exception can be used to trade for someone this summer, even if Vucevic walks or re-signs for less money. It can be a valuable tool to build out the roster even further, especially if big-name trades are pushed to the offseason.
This feels like more of a win-now move, which raises questions about Jayson Tatum’s potential return. If Tatum is coming back soon, there is less of a need for Simons, and more of a need to create room for him with a big who can get out of the way. Tatum has expressed some hesitancy about his return, but he is still expected to return when healthy.
The Celtics will also have the same option they had with Simons, which is signing Vucevic to a lesser deal when this one expires this summer. In essence, Vucevic can become a version of Al Horford as an aging stretch big who can make plays for others.
(This post is being updated)
John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis