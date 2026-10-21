Boston Celtics Player Grades After Disappointing Collapse versus Detroit Pistons

The Boston Celtics had a lead as big as 22 points in the third quarter of their season opener against Detroit, but their defense collapsed after that and the Pistons came back to steal the win.

Here are player grades for each of the Celtics.

Starters

Jayson Tatum (13 points (6-23 fg, 0-7 3pt), 11 assists, 4 rebounds): C-

He got some good looks that he simply needed to knock down. He was 2-7 in the restricted area and he got a few open mid-range looks that should be automatic. The missed layups were the biggest problem of the night as far as his offense, followed closely by the quality of three-point shots he took.

Still, 11 assists is very important, and that shouldn’t be ignored because of how the game went. A normal shooting night makes this a very different piece, so we don’t want to fall victim to reacting solely to results.

We’re not giving him a pass on the missed shots, either. He thinks he’s an MVP candidate, so the standards are high. This was a subpar overall game but with some positives.

Mitchell Robinson (4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks): D

This was a disappointing night for Robinson, who took full responsibility for it after the game, telling the Globe’s Gary Washburn, “I got my ass kicked on the glass. I can’t have no starts like that.”

Mitchell Robinson told the Globe he'll be OK after tweaking his ankle but was hard on himself about his performance: “I got my ass kicked on the glass. I can’t have no starts like that. It’s cool to get out there and put on that Boston jersey for the first time in a… — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 21, 2026

It’s the first game of the season, so it will quickly fade into the background once the grind of the season begins. However, Robinson is critical to Boston being the contender they think they can be. If this is how he’s going to play, then Neemias Queta will need to start and play 35 minutes, and Robinson will have to be a true, limited backup.

We’re nowhere near that yet, and at least he understands it’s his own fault. That's the first step towards correcting things.

Jordan Walsh (0 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assists, 1 steal, 1 block): C

What a weird day for him. You rarely see a starter play the first five-and-a-half minutes of a game, sit the rest of the half, and then come out to start the second half again. He grabbed three offensive rebounds, so he contributed, but he wasn’t exactly that point of attack defender that people laud him for. I’m fascinated to see how the Celtics approach this next game.

Derrick White (17 points (7-13 fg, 3-7 3pt), 8 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal): B

It was great to see his shots fall. He was hitting floaters and threes, which is critical to Boston’s offense. He definitely struggled some with Detroit’s size and strength, but he was still able to be one of the few plusses as a shooter, spacer, and screener.

Paul George (38 points (12-21 fg, 7-12 3pt), 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals): A

He found a groove that has been missing in the preseason.

“It's been a rough camp for me,” he told reporters after the loss. “Just trying to figure out new concepts, new terms, new plays, playing off other guys. Just finding rhythm within that. Credit to these guys, though. I mean, they did an amazing job keeping me in the loop, making me feel like part of the team.”

It’s pretty safe to say George won’t shoot 50-something percent from the field this season, but it was good to see him feel comfortable and get the shot to fall. He has been frustrated by that over the past month.

Toss in the five steals and he’s one of only six players in NBA history to put up that combination of points and steals in a debut.

38 Points, 5 Steals on Opening Night - NBA History



Tiny Archibald, Kansas City, 1973

World B. Free, San Diego, 1979

Chris Mullin, Golden State, 1990*

Nick Anderson, Orlando, 1992

Anthony Davis, New Orleans, 2016

PAUL GEORGE, BOSTON, 2026*



* Road game — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) October 21, 2026

Bench

Payton Pritchard (17 points (4-9 fg, 2-5 3pt), 4 rebounds, 1 assist): B

The shots were falling but he had to work incredibly hard for them, and he was also a -10 in his 27:30. He can’t just have one assist in a game, either.

Sam Hauser (11 points, 4 rebound, 1 assist): B-

He was fine. He hit 3-5 from deep. I think 18 minutes is about right for him. The Celtics really needed to lean into his spacing to try to open up the floor.

Baylor Scheierman (8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal): C

He hit a couple of threes, but he wasn’t much of a factor.

Neemias Queta: (3 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks): C

He was very good defensively in the second quarter, but then he got knocked around like everyone else. The got pushed out of the way by Jalen Duren in a crucial moment that led to an offensive rebound and a foul, which then turned into a Detroit three-pointer. And then he missed a layup on the other end and committed a foul that gave the Pistons free throws. He has to own his space.

Hugo Gonzalez: (0 points, 3 rebounds): D

This is just to prove that he played. You might have forgotten. He was a team-worst -15 in 9:43 of play. Yikes.

Luka Garza: (2 points, 2 rebounds): F

The other centers were not playing well, so Joe Mazzulla had to turn to Garza and hope his shooting could at least spread the floor and negate whatever he gave up on the other end. Instead, Garza missed both threes and got attacked defensively. This was a desperation move and it showed.