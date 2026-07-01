Celtics Signing Mitchell Robinson: Contract Breakdown, Impact On Future Signings

The Boston Celtics have finally made a free agent splash, reportedly signing former New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson to a three-year, $47 million deal.

That is the full mid-level exception, which is a win in this center market. Consider that Jock Landale just got $14 million to stay with the Hawks and Walker Kessler is about to get a four-year, $130 million deal from the Lakers. Getting Robinson, offensive limitations or not, at essentially $15 million per season is a score for Boston. The third season is reportedly a player option.

Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has agreed to a three-year, $47.4 million deal to sign with the Boston Celtics, with a player option in third season, sources tell ESPN. Robinson departs the Knicks after serving a key role on the historic championship team. pic.twitter.com/tl3R6nlU1m — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Robinson obviously comes with flaws. Joe Mazzulla would foul Robinson incessantly because of his poor free throw shooting, so that's a strategy the Celtics will have to deal with now. He’s also an injury risk, having played 60-plus games only twice in his last six seasons.

However, Robinson is one of the best offensive rebounders in the league, which is an emphasis for the Celtics. Robinson’s play in the 2025 playoffs was a huge reason why the Knicks were able to upset the Celtics. His ability to track down misses, catch lobs, and finish around the rim certainly addresses a stated need for Boston.

“One of the things that we've got to figure out is how to have more of an impact at the rim,” Brad Stevens said in his end-of-season press conference. “And I think we do need to add to our team to do that.”

Robinson also gives Boston a much higher level of rim protection. His length and athleticism will help perimeter defenders by keeping a shot-blocker on the floor at all times for the Celtics.

This does raise the question of how the center rotation will look. Robinson will presumably be the starter, but how will that sit with Neemias Queta if it comes to pass? What if Queta wins the starting role in camp and Robinson ends up coming off the bench? How do the Celtics handle having two non-shooters at the five? Can Queta add a reliable jump shot to his arsenal to address that internally?

These are all questions that will have to be answered in October. There is also the question of Queta’s future in Boston, which is somewhat in doubt after the team picked up his player option instead of giving him an extension. They did that because declining the option and giving him a new deal now would have eliminated the possibility of getting Robinson because it would have put them too close to the tax line.

That tax line is $200,428,000. With the signings of Mike Conley and Ron Harper Jr., the Celtics are actually over by a few hundred thousand dollars. That's not a big deal right now, but the Celtics will have work to do in order to get back under the tax down the road. That calculation isn’t done until the end of the season, so even though it’s a priority, it’s not pressing.

The move does hard-cap the Celtics at the first apron, which is $209,015,000. There is no flexibility in that number, either. Once the Robinson signing is official, the Celtics can’t go one cent over that line under any circumstances, even injuries during the regular season. Again, it shouldn't be much of an issue since they're trying to stay under the tax, but it does present an obstacle in a trade because they can’t even temporarily exceed the first apron as part of a deal.

It’s likely that the Celtics will try to address some of this in a potential Jaylen Brown deal. If he is moved, taking back less money and creating a huge traded player exception would help them down the road. If he’s not, then Boston can pivot to another kind of deal, possibly Sam Hauser into someone’s exception, to clear up some room to maneuver.

So Boston’s work is not close to finished, but they did address a huge need. It’s a bit of clarity for the Celtics, which is something everyone was dying for at this point.