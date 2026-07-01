Boston Celtics 'Strongly Shopping' Jaylen Brown, Add Veteran Free Agent Guard

The Boston Celtics finally made a move in free agency, adding Mike Conley on a one-year deal, presumably at the veteran minimum.

Free agent guard Mike Conley Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal to sign with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Conley becomes only the 14th player in NBA history to reach 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/RjZT8jhTzm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Conley will turn 39 before the season starts, and is entering his 20th season in the league. Conley played 54 games last year for the Minnesota Timberwolves, starting 15. It was his worst shooting season, hitting just under 34% from three after shooting better than 42% in his previous two-plus seasons with Minnesota. He did shoot 13-26 from three in the playoffs, though, showing he can still perform under a spotlight.

He has always been a reliable ball handler who rarely turns the ball over, so he can serve as a third point guard behind Payton Pritchard and Derrick White.

More than his on-court production, Conley is seen as one of the league's best teammates and leaders. Or maybe the Celtics simply needed another ball handler and Conley’s steady hand as a third-string emergency guy fits very well.

It’s still an underwhelming first move for the Celtics, who seem to be running in place because of the Jaylen Brown situation. It’s unclear if the quiet market for Brown is because of negotiating tactics, money, or something else, but it still being unresolved is clearly a hindrance. Without knowing what players they are getting in return, they are unable to determine areas of need that can be filled during this free agent period.

But according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Celtics are aggressively shopping Brown and 8-10 teams are involved.

.@ShamsCharania says the Celtics have been "soliciting offers from a market of about 8-10 teams" for Jaylen Brown 👀 pic.twitter.com/NUZpy9u7M2 — First Take (@FirstTake) July 1, 2026

“The Celtics have actually started strongly shopping Jaylen Brown, soliciting offers from about 8-10 teams in the last several days,” “It’s unclear if a deal is close or where they necessarily stand, but there has been a high price threshold … and just to be clear, this is the organization choosing to put Jaylen Brown’s name out there among teams. My understanding is that Jaylen Brown has not requested a trade, this is not something that he has advocated for.”

As much as I think this team should be kept together, the momentum seems to be pushing the other way. If Boston is now aggressively shopping him, then they must be operating as if there is no returning from this effort to trade him. The addition of Conley could also fill a leadership void left by Brown if he’s moved.

A quick resolution to the Brown situation will be best, and if Boston can start putting pressure on teams to create a bidding war, then maybe they can get somewhere close to their asking price and they can start assembling a full team.