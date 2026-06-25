How the Jaylen Brown Situation Got This Far Away From The Celtics Doesn't Make Sense

I’m trying like hell to figure this out, and I can’t.

On May 6, Brad Stevens held an end-of-season news conference and said this:

“I don't take for granted how good we've been when we've been full. When we've been full, and all on the court and playing together, we've been a good basketball team. Those are hard to get, so we just have to be better around the margins.”

On June 25, Brian Windhorst sat on ESPN and said of Jaylen Brown, “He’s gonna get traded. Obviously they offered him very strongly to the Bucks. Brad Stevens came out and said many, many wonderful things about him, and respectful and all that stuff. He never said he wasn’t trading him.”

There was never a hint of anything wrong between Brown and the Boston Celtics. Even after Tracy McGrady said Brown was frustrated by how things went at the end of the season, Stevens, in that same May 6 availability, said “I talked to Jaylen Monday a little bit … and was nothing but positive. He has not expressed those frustrations to me. We've been here 10 years together, and I do think that, obviously I love JB, and everybody around here loves JB … I think it's really important to be available, so I certainly am, and none of that has been expressed to me.”

Brown then followed that up on his Twitch stream saying "I hate that our president of basketball operations even had to respond to this. Me and Brad have a great relationship. I love Boston. If it was up to me I could play in Boston for the next 10 years."

Less than two months later, Brown was the centerpiece of a strong effort to get Giannis Antetokounmpo and now the basketball world believes he’ll be doing his media day interview in some other city.

How did we get here so fast?

Something clearly changed between early May and late June. The most obvious explanation would be that Brown asked for a trade, but there's never been any hint of that level of dissatisfaction with Boston’s process. It would mean that he was either lying when he said he would play in Boston for 10 years, or something radical came along and changed his mind.

Maybe it was the Antetokounmpo pursuit. Maybe it’s because the Celtics haven't offered him an extension yet.

Or maybe it was the Celtics who pivoted.

Maybe the Celtics, in their offseason planning, came to a realization that keeping Brown wasn’t sustainable, and that the time to move him was coming off his best season as a pro when he proved he can carry a team past their expectations.

Carrying two supermax contracts on a team is difficult in the apron era, and having both be wings might not be the type of roster balance that works anymore. The Celtics could have come to a conclusion that the money would be better spent to create a different balance.

That feels like grasping at straws, though. This is like watching a happy couple celebrating their 10th anniversary at dinner two months ago and then finding out one of them has moved out of the house. It’s a head-shaking development. It doesn't make sense.

Of course, no player is going to retire where he started anymore. That will happen to everyone, even Jayson Tatum. The system is designed to make teams pivot. Stevens’ job is to ride the wave as long as he can, which means making some tough decisions.

This, apparently, is one of them.

There is still a chance at reconciliation, but that doesn’t feel likely anymore. Then again, the way this offseason has already been ping-ponging for Boston, nothing can be ruled out. This very easily could be the offseason version of a 29-point Spurs lead on the Knicks.

There is a story to be told about how Boston got to this point. It certainly feels like something changed quickly to bring us here. This didn’t seem like part of the plan at all back in early May, but now it seems inevitable. There has to be a reason things devolved this quickly.