The Boston Celtics are suddenly a win-now team, even after Brad Stevens gutted the roster to the studs ahead of what was supposed to be a rebuilding year as Jayson Tatum recovered from an Achilles tendon tear.

Jaylen Brown has been too effective, though, and the big man rotation has been buoyed by Neemias Queta and Luka Garza. Of course, to some, that last statement is suspect. We're talking about a win-now team, after all.

If the Celtics are in the market for a big man, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the biggest fish on the trade market, is not within reach. You can't trade Brown right now, and trading Tatum as he recovers from injury would be diabolical. Celtics fans would be less willing to buy into the franchise's new ownership group after trading either of the team's All-NBA wings.

Being the third team in a Giannis deal that lands Draymond Green, though? That's a realistic path for Boston after the Golden State Warriors emerged as one of the top suitors for Antetokounmpo, per NBA insider Jake Fischer.

"The only player I think in the league that Golden State would be willing to move Draymond Green for is Giannis Antetokounmpo," said Fischer. "That’s the only player. Between him and Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, all of a sudden Golden State probably does have an intriguing package if you're Milwaukee. But I don't think that they are going to be pushing Draymond's salary onto the table, or Jimmy Butler’s salary, for anyone short of him."

Klutch Sports Connection Could Facilitate Draymond Green Trade

Klutch Sports is Green's representation, and luckily for the Celtics, there's a major Rich Paul client who is looking for a payday this offseason: Anfernee Simons.

Simons has the largest contract that Stevens and Co. are probably willing to trade, making him the key to any Green deal. Whether hooping in Milwaukee as one of the primary shot-takers post-Giannis trade, or getting to choose his destination after a buyout from the Bucks, Simons, and, ipso facto, Klutch Sports, benefit if Simons is moved.

He may not have earned the biggest role under Joe Mazzulla. Simons' minutes have declined in recent weeks.

Of course, Green moving to another win-now situation, playing with Brown and Tatum, players he has great respect for, could help get the most out of the 35-year-old's career as it winds down.

It's unclear if Antetokounmpo or Green will be on the move this offseason, but Boston makes a lot of sense as a third team if Milwaukee isn't looking to swap him directly for "The Greek Freak."