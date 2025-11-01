Celtics, Rockets Announce Starters Ahead of Saturday Game
The Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets have announced their first fives for Saturday night's encounter between the two proud squads, both of whom have righted the ship after rocky starts to their respective 2025-26 NBA seasons.
A pair of Celtics starters had been merely probable to play in the second night of a back-to-back slate of bouts, after Boston narrowly beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. Per a recent league injury report, starting point guard Payton Pritchard (left ankle sprain) and starting shooting guard Derrick White (bilateral neck stiffness) were both probable to play.
Underdog NBA now reports that both are expected to suit up.
Boston's first five will comprise Pritchard at the point, White at the two-guard spot, four-time All-Star small forward, new veteran's minimum signing Josh Minott, and starting center Neemias Queta.
Houston, meanwhile, is well-rested. The Rockets haven't played since obliterating the Toronto Raptors, 139-121, on Wednesday. Houston will start Josh Okogie at the point, All-Defensive Team wing Amen Thompson at shooting guard, 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant at small forward Jabari Smith Jr. at power forward, and All-Star Alperen Sengun at center.
