Celtics Offseason Addition Flourishing in Role and Loving His Time in Boston
Boston Celtics forward Josh Minott has taken a huge jump in his first season in Boston, and expressed how happy he is with his new home.
The fourth-year forward has found an increased role in his new threads, featuring in four of the Celtics' five games this season and earning his first two NBA starts. He didn't see the floor in the Celtics' loss to the New York Knicks on Oct. 24, likely due to the Celtics experimenting with rotations in the young season.
Minott is averaging 22.3 minutes per game in the young 2025-26 season, having never played more than 6.4 minutes per night over the course of a season, and recorded a career-high 15 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday as well as a career-high 14 rebounds in the Celtics' rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.
More news: Celtics Announce Jaylen Brown Injury Status Ahead of Cavaliers Match
“I just love this place so much, man.," Minott said. "This place just brings me so much happiness. My teammates, coaches, the staff… I’m talking top to bottom. I can’t thank God enough,”
The Celtics took a chance on Minott in the offseason, signing the 22-year-old to a two-year, $5 million contract following his three-year stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Through his three seasons in Minnesota, Minott played 93 games, averaging 2.3 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists per night. Minott truly showcased his talent in the G League with the Iowa Wolves during that time, playing 17 games between 2022-23 and 2023-24. He averaged 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting better than 50 percent from the field.
More news: Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Sought Advice From LeBron James for Surprising Reason
With a relatively weak Celtics frontcourt, Minott is set to have a breakout season with the absence of All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum, who will miss most — if not all — of the 2025-26 season following an Achilles injury. Minott will likely continue to see an increased share of the ball and more time on the floor if he continues on his hot start to the season.
The Celtics will look to see Minott continue to grow in their next game, which comes against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.