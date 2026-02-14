Derrick White Has a Perfect Response For Not Making The All-Star Team
In this story:
Derrick White is enjoying his All-Star break, taking a few days to get off his feet, see his family, and get energized for the back-end of the Celtics schedule and a playoff run that may or may not include Jayson Tatum.
There was a chance White’s break would have taken him to Los Angeles with teammate Jaylen Brown to participate in the All-Star game. He started slow offensively this season but picked it up in December, when he averaged 22.3 points on 45% overall shooting and 38.2% from three, easily his best shooting month of the season. Notable media voices, like Zach Lowe of the Ringer, were publicly making the case for White to make his first trip to the game.
And then January happened.
He shot 26% from three and averaged just 14.7 points per game for the month. January is historically White’s worst shooting month, averaging 33.7% from three over nearly nine full seasons.
“Obviously, this year has been kind of crazy and not shooting the way that I wanted to,” White said on the latest edition of his White Noise podcast with Alex Welsh. “I feel like I've done a pretty good job of keeping a positive mindset and doing other things to help the team win. And if I shot it the way I know I'm capable of, I probably would be [an All-Star].”
The tough shooting can be chalked up to a significant change in his offensive role without Jayson Tatum.
Related: Three Boston Celtics Who Stand to Gain the Most When Jayson Tatum Returns
According to Synergy Sports Data, White is the pick-and-roll ball handler 34.6% of his time on the floor, and he spots up 24.8% of the time this season. That is a complete flip from last season, where he spotted up 34.1% of the time and was the pick-and-roll ball handler for 22.8%.
His point production in pick-and-rolls is about the same, .954 points per possession versus .964 last season. But the spot-ups have dropped to .940 from 1.288.
But White knows what he’s good at, and while he won’t say it publicly, his podcast partner (and former teammate and best friend) Welsh shared White’s response to not making the All-Star team.
“You said something cool in our group text,” Welsh said on the show. “We were all voicing our opinions, and again, it's not a knock on anybody that made it. It's just the feeling of our guy being snubbed, some may say, but you said, I think it was, ‘I don't have All-Star numbers, just All-Star impact.’”
The numbers back him up. According to Cleaning the Glass, they're 9.5 points per 100 possessions better with White on the floor, mostly because he supercharges their defense and he’s a clutch fourth-quarter performer. His bosses know how important he is, too.
“Everybody's going to focus on his shooting, but every time he's on the court, we win by a lot,” Brad Stevens said earlier this month.
Tatum’s eventual return might help snap everything back into place for White. So while a trip to the All-Star game would certainly have been a nice honor, a deep playoff run with White’s “All-Star impact” would make fans much happier.
- Jayson Tatum Gets Glowing Review From Celtics Teammate Who Played In His Scrimmage
- The Most Important Games Remaining on the Boston Celtics Schedule
- Three Boston Celtics Who Stand to Lose the Most When Jayson Tatum Returns
- Grading the Boston Celtics, Joe Mazzulla, and Brad Stevens, at the All-Star Break
- It Took One Practice For Nikola Vucevic To Get Comfortable And Bury His Former Team
John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis