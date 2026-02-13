Three Boston Celtics Who Stand to Lose the Most When Jayson Tatum Returns

Jayson Tatum can be publicly noncommittal about his return all he wants, but all the signs very clearly point to him coming back soon.

And it’s not really a bold statement to say he’ll change things whenever he does. He’s one of the best players in the world, so eventually, he’ll make the team a lot better. At the same time, his initial return is still part of his rehab, so there might be some minor disruptions between his first game back and when he feels like his usual self.

Some things will change. Yesterday I highlighted three players with the most to gain when Tatum comes back. Here now are the three with the most to lose.

Neemias Queta

I just think Nikola Vucevic is a better stylistic fit with how the Celtics want to play. This has nothing to do with all the great work Queta has done with the Celtics so far, and I think he’ll continue to play well for them.

At the same time, Queta is a more traditional center, while Vucevic can stretch the floor and is better at making reads and finding cutters. Having a guy who can reliably hit three-pointers after setting a good screen opens up lanes for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to drive more effectively. He especially helps Derrick White, who will see the whole floor open up for him once Tatum is back.

So I think Queta’s minutes will take a hit, which makes me wonder if he’ll regress at all. The minutes this season have given Queta incredible opportunities to improve, and he’s taken full advantage of it. Now comes a critical point of retaining the lessons while probably taking on a different role.

He might still be a finisher, especially when protecting a lead. And the hope is that a move to the bench would have no impact at all because he’s still going to get a good amount of playing time. But a change in role always has the potential to negatively impact a player. It’s on Joe Mazzulla and his staff to make sure Queta understands why it happened … IF it happens … and keep him producing at his current level.

Baylor Scheierman/Jordan Walsh

An interesting battle will start brewing on the wing after Tatum returns to the starting lineup. Baylor Scheierman will likely move to the bench, which means he and Jordan Walsh will be fighting for the same minutes.

I anticipate Queta coming off the bench with Payton Pritchard since they have developed a great chemistry together. Once this happens, it kicks off a pattern of starters subbing in for one another. White would come out, then check back in for Jaylen Brown. And then Brown checks in later for Tatum. And Vucevic comes back in for Queta.

Which means the only other guy who’ll need a sub, especially in a playoff rotation, is Sam Hauser. That fight will come down to Scheierman and Walsh. Maybe it will be a situational choice, or maybe one guy will win out, but it will be a battle for minutes, no doubt.

There are, of course, wild card moments of going big or small with lineups that can throw a ninth player into the mix. The rotation will go nine or 10 deep during Tatum’s initial return just because of the minutes restriction, but eventually, eight or nine will be the max, so one of these guys might end up losing playing time.

Hugo Gonzalez

This might end up being a blessing in disguise.

Gonzalez hasn’t gotten consistent minutes this season, but he’s had some great moments in his rookie year. There are some moments where he has looked every bit the 19-year-old (sorry, Hugo, in Boston you’re 19 until you turn 25) and Joe Mazzulla has yanked him.

He’s helped Boston win games this season, which is why his only G League action has been tagging along with Tatum in a rehab scrimmage. But with Tatum back, his minutes will probably dwindle and disappear.

But this is where the blessing comes in, because I think four months of Celtics basketball is a great base for him to take with him to Maine for the month of March. He can get 36 minutes a game and play some real basketball, handling the ball, running an offense, and spreading his wings for a few weeks.

I’ve been pushing for this all season, and I think the opportunity for him to spend a little time there, even if it’s for four or five games, would be good for him. If not, then he’ll end up spending more time on the bench than he’s used to.