Exploring the Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumor to See if it Makes Sense for Boston Celtics

The last thing a team needs heading into the playoffs is rumors surrounding a star player and a trade that would completely remake a team.

A new batch comes from a recent interview Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which included some high praise for Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla.

“Everything about my decision is based on winning; culture,” Antetokounmpo said. “Like you saw I talked with coach Joe Mazzulla. I said, ‘you had so many opportunities to make excuses, but you didn't.’ [The Celtics started the season slow.] And he said, 'Oh, they're good players.' I said, no. It's about the mentality that you instilled in your place.”

Before his team beat the Charlotte Hornets, Mazzulla addressed the conversation, adding more context to what he told Antetokounmpo.

“He's a great player, but I think my reaction was like, you can't do anything unless you have the players to be able to do that,” Mazzulla said. “I say it a lot, but it's just that simple. I think the greatest gift you can have as a coach, especially in the NBA, is to have a group of players that have a high competitive character, care about winning and want to get better. I think it starts there.”

Like lighting a match to a quick fuse on the Fourth of July, the reporting from The Athletic’s Sam Amick quickly suggested Boston has at least some interest. But then Chris Haynes of NBA on Prime said Giannis isn’t really interested in Boston.

"I haven't heard Boston in the mix as far as being a team that he might be interested in"@ChrisBHaynes on the reported interest by the Celtics in Giannis Antetokounmpo with @talkhoops



Hear Deals and Dunks weekdays from 1-2 PM ET https://t.co/uGOfTU9PUj pic.twitter.com/ahDs6ufaLd — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) April 8, 2026

To “have interest” can mean a lot of things. I have interest in buying myself a new Porsche Cayenne, but it doesn’t mean I can. Or if I do find a way, the aftermath of it would put me in a bit of a financial bind.

Which is pretty much where the Celtics would end up by trying to trade for Antetokounmpo. But we’re here, so let’s explore the studio space.

What they’d be getting

Obviously, Antetokounmpo is one of the league’s most dominant players … when he plays. He was having an incredible season, averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on the best efficiency of his career. His .646 effective field goal percentage was a career-best, as was his overall .624 field goal percentage. He even shot 33.3% from three, which is not good but still better than ever.

He’s still a bulldozer in the paint and a ferocious defender. Of course, he only played 36 games, most of them because of a recurring calf strain. He will turn 32 in December, so he’s starting the back nine of his career. He’s still dominant, and will be for at least the next couple of years, but concerns over his health certainly temper the enthusiasm for a theoretical trade. He’ll still get plenty of interest, though.

Boston’s assets

They have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, each of whom would financially work in a deal for Antetokounmpo. Tatum and Antetokounmpo are on the same contract next year while Brown is only making about $1.4 million less.

Derrick White will make $30.4 million next season and could be the foundation for a deal. Sam Hauser’s $10.8 million and Payton Pritchard’s almost $7.8 million can help facilitate salary matching.

Salary-wise, everyone else on the roster filler making between $2.2 and $2.7 million.

As far as draft picks are concerned, Boston owes San Antonio a 2028 pick swap, which might be moot if both teams are contenders. They own a 2029 first to Portland or Washington depending where it falls. So they can trade this year’s first round pick and the 2031 first, plus whatever second rounders they may have.

Notice I did NOT include the $27.7 million Anfernee Simons traded player exception created this trade deadline. The Celtics CANNOT combine it with Derrick White and a filler contract to match Antetokounmpo’s salary. They can ONLY use it to acquire a player or players who make up to $27.7 million. It’s a standalone asset, so they could use it in a multi-team deal to acquire a player, but as part of the salary matching for Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee’s motivation

This is the biggest question of the day. What does Milwaukee want for Antetokounmpo? Do they want a bunch of picks and young players? If so, Boston is out. Do they want to stay relevant and make a playoff run in the East? Well, Boston might still be out, but at the conversation could at least continue.

The non-Jays scenario

Bundling White, Hauser, and Pritchard for Antetokounmpo works financially and would create a Big-Three of Tatum, Brown, and Giannis. That sound pretty formidable, but the Celtics would have given up both of their ball-handlers in the deal so it would put them in a bind. Their two remaining roster spots would have to go to ball-handlers, which means breaking up the Antetokounmpbros, Giannis and his brothers Thanassis and Alex. If they're a package deal, then we can forget it.

This also creates an apron mess again, with three guys making $174 million and the rest of the roster, after two more signings, pushing them to about $200 million or more. The first apron is $209 million and the second apron is $222 million, so if the Celtics make a subsequent “go for it move” they’d be back to super expensive and breaking the team up in a couple of years.

Keeping one of Hauser or Pritchard would mean a third or fourth team would have to get involved, and that complicates things.

The ‘trade a Jay’ scenario

The Celtics could move Tatum or Brown, either of who works straight up in a deal.

Would either team really want that? Does Milwaukee think their roster, which will miss the playoffs by a mile this year, is a Jaylen Brown away from competing?

There's a temptation to explore a Tatum/White/Giannis lineup, but the Celtics would sacrifice some of their versatility to Antetokounmpo. Giannis is more dominant, but again, for how long? Can he stay on the court? And most importantly, is the additional dominance enough to overcome the versatility Brown, an All-NBA player himself, brings?

Is that juice worth the squeeze?

Is it worth it?

The Celtics have positioned themselves very nicely in the East. Tatum and Brown are working extraordinarily well together and everyone in the building is in alignment on the mission. Team chemistry is about as great as it could be.

I don’t know that upsetting that apple cart makes sense. Antetokounmpo is a generational player, but his injury history is too scary, and bringing him in next summer adds too many questions to feel comfortable making that kind of move.

Maybe it’d make more sense if the Jays were each two or three years older and Boston was in desperation mode to wedge the championship window open. Or maybe if Giannis was younger, it would be a no-brainer.

THIS version of Antetokounmpo, with THIS version of the Celtics doesn’t work the way they’d need it to. The Celtics have assets to add great supporting pieces to an already great team. The top of this roster has a proven championship pedigree.

The more I look at it, the less sense it makes.