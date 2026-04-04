The One Stat That Almost Always Leads to a Big Boston Celtics Lead and a Win

The Celtics are capable of some big scoring quarters. They have scored 35 points or more in a quarter 25 times this season, with 10 of those being 40+ point games … and two of THOSE were 52 and 53 point quarters.

There have been six 50-plus point quarters this season. Boston is the only team to do it twice.

There are a lot of reasons why the Celtics can get themselves going in those big quarters, but there is almost always one constant.

Sam Hauser’s shooting. When Hauser has it going, the Celtics go from potent to omnipotent.

Here’s a look, Per StatMuse, at his last 20 games with three or more three-pointers in a quarter during a game:

Date Quarter 3PM Opponent Quarter score 4/3/26 1 3 Bucks 43-26 BOS 4/1/26 1 5 Heat 53-33 BOS 3/10/26 2 3 Spurs 29-27 SAS 3/8/26 3 3 Cavs 33-30 CLE 2/24/26 3 3 Suns 30-11 BOS 1/17/26 2 6 Hawks 52-28 BOS 1/9/26 1 4 Raptors 37-30 BOS 12/26/25 3 4 Pacers 36-30 BOS 12/19/25 4 4 Heat 37-27 BOS 11/29/25 2 3 Timberwolves 33-27 BOS 10/29/25 1 5 Cavs 42-40 CLE 4/13/25 1 4 Hornets 33-15 BOS 4/11/25 3 3 Hornets 37-22 BOS 3/23/25 2 3 Trail Blazers 30-27 BOS 3/10/25 3 7 Jazz 37-22 BOS 2/10/25 2 4 Heat 34-19 BOS 1/31/25 1 3 Pelicans 34-31 NOP 1/22/25 1 3 Clippers 34-33 LAC 1/2/25 2 3 Timberwolves 34-16 BOS 12/4/24 3 3 Pistons 31-30 BOS

The Celtics are averaging 36 points in quarters Hauser hits three or more three-pointers per game. That would give them an offensive rating somewhere above 130, a historically elite level of scoring. They only trailed five times in these games, and never by more than three points. The Celtics won these quarters by double-digits 10 times.

The Celtics are 18-2 in these games, 11 of which were double-digit margins of victory, and seven of those were 18-plus.

Not only does Hauser's shooting add points in a hurry, quickly stacking up game-breaking runs, he creates space for his teammates.

“Somebody like me who likes to get to the paint, get down hill, when you have Sam Hauser on the floor, you really can’t help,” Jaylen Brown said after Hauser hit five three-pointers in the first quarter against Miami. “If you do, he’ll make you pay.”

And because all of this is true, the threat of Hauser on the floor is as important as him making the shots themselves. Here’s a good example of an overreaction to Hauser that created for a teammate.

Another good play for Garza. Look like the Cs wanted to go to Spain PnR but Garza goes to set the pindown for Hauser. Sam’s gravity as a shooter gets attention of both defenders allowing Garza to roll open for the and 1 pic.twitter.com/cFU4pDurNu — NikNBA🏀 (@NIKNBAYT) October 9, 2025

There has been some debate about whether to start Hauser or Baylor Scheierman, but Hauser is the best choice because of his gravity and potential to break games open. When he gets going, there's no stopping the Boston offense. If he can get going early, it puts other teams in a huge bind because they're often fighting back from double-digit, even 20-point deficits, which is very difficult to do against the league's fourth-ranked defense.

The Celtics have two monster offensive players in Brown and Jayson Tatum. When Hauser accentuates what they're doing like he did against Miami and Milwaukee, their offense becomes an unstoppable runaway train.