Former Celtics Big Man is The Key to Anthony Davis Landing on 14-Win East Team

The Boston Celtics are probably going to be more aggressive than previously expected at the NBA trade deadline, but that won't lead them to a pursuit of one of the bigger stars predicted to be on the market, Anthony Davis. Boston and AD have been linked since the New Orleans Pelicans traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019, but the time has never been right.

Now is certainly not it, but a former Celtic is expected to be the key to the Atlanta Hawks' viability in the AD sweepstakes: Kristaps Porzingis. The Latvian big man is still suffering from POTS this year, as he was during his final campaign in Boston, making his contract the true value play. With that said, Porzingis is still averaging over 19 points on 50% efficiency from the field, grabbing 5.6 boards and three assists to go along with it.

As MassLive's Brian Robb wrote, a Porzingis-Davis swap could also include the 2024 NBA draft's No. 1 pick, Zaccharie Risacher, among other rotational pieces. Robb feels Trae Young would hold no value to the Dallas Mavericks, who already have Kyrie Irving at the 1.

"Former Celtic Kristaps Porzingis would likely be a part of any offer for Davis in large part due to his expiring $30.7 million contract. Atlanta could also offer up Trae Young but it’s hard to see the the Mavericks having much interest in the undersized point guard with Kyrie Irving still under contract. A combination of Porzingis, some players on mid-sized contracts (Risacher? Alexander-Walker? Kennard?) and future first round picks would probably be a starting point here," Robb wrote.

Kristaps Porzingis Describes Scary Symptoms During Celtics' Playoff Run

As Porzingis told The Athletic in September, he suffered serious symptoms during the Celtics' elimination from the Eastern Conference Semifinals in six games at the hands of the New York Knicks.

“It hit me, and it hit me like a truck,” Porziņģis said. “The breathing wasn’t good. I did everything I could potentially to feel as good as I could, but my engine wasn’t running the way I wanted.”

Porzingis's health problems made it an easy decision for Brad Stevens to send him away and cut down on the team's luxury tax concerns, with Bill Chisholm's new ownership group looking to cut costs. Now, Saleh may feel compelled to do the same for the Hawks.

Especially if it means finding a potential offensive centerpiece who could be had for cheap like Davis.