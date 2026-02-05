Former Boston Celtics Teammates Reunited In Surprising Trade
In this story:
One of the downsides to Boston’s incredible championship run was the need to break up the core of the team because of the new CBA and the second apron rule.
“We knew going into this year, regardless of how [last season] ended, that we were going to have some really hard decisions to make because of the penalties,” Brad Stevens said in the offseason. “That was part of making the decision to push in and put our chips on the table and go for it the last two years. But we've known for a long time that hard decisions were coming.”
Those hard decisions resulted in Jrue Holiday going to Portland and Kristaps Porzingis going to Atlanta in trades. Al Horford went to Golden State and Luke Kornet to San Antonio because they got more money than Boston could offer.
And while the Celtics are surprisingly good this season, tied for second in the East after their shocking blowout win over Houston, there's always a little bit of sadness when thinking back at the championship run Boston made with all of those players, and that it had to be broken up so quickly.
But in a surprising twist before the trade deadline, two of those teammates will be reunited.
Kristaps Porzingis is going to the Golden State Warriors as part of a deal that sends Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to Atlanta.
According to ESPN, the Warriors pivoted to a backup plan because they received signals from the Bucks that a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade wouldn’t be completed by the Thursday 3 p.m. deadline.
The Warriors had grown desperate to move Kuminga after long, growing acrimony built up in the locker room over his role. It was clear that the relationship between Kuminga and head coach Steve Kerr wasn’t salvageable, so there was no turning back on moving him, even after Jimmy Butler was lost for the season to a knee injury.
It’s an interesting position for Porzingis, who has missed most of the season with an illness and Achilles tendinitis. If he can get healthy again for the Warriors, he’ll get another opportunity to be a major contributor to a team hoping to make a run to the NBA Finals.
The Celtics missed two opportunities to face off against Porzingis, as he missed both games in January due to the Achilles issue. Porzingis declined to meet with the Boston media in Atlanta and was not present in Boston when the Hawks visited last week.
Now, the team will get two more chances, the first coming on February 19 in San Francisco, where the Celtics begin their annual post-All-Star West Coast swing. There's another chance for Boston fans to see Porzingis when the Warriors visit Boston on March 18.
John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis