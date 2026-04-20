How One Clutch Play Helped Boston Celtics Preserve a Blowout Win Over Philadelphia
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The Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers by 32 on Sunday afternoon, going wire-to-wire to take a 1-0 lead in their opening round playoff series. The Celtics won the first quarter by 15, the second by three, the third by six, and fourth by eight.
But what if I told you there was one point in the third quarter where the Sixers actually threatened to make this a game?
I don’t want to be overly dramatic because the Sixers looked really bad and the Celtics looked really good, but the Celtics in the third quarter were doing that thing teams who are making it look easy with big leads sometimes do. They got away from what was working, they played slow and hunted mismatches, and they backed themselves into late-clock contested shots.
At the same time, the Sixers were starting to sniff some success with scores on three straight possessions and a 20-point lead was down to 15 with nearly 19 minutes to play in the game.
So when Jaylen Brown got himself into trouble with 6:44 to go in the quarter, there was a hint of dread. The offense was getting clunky and the Sixers were getting transition opportunities. When Brown missed a tightly contested mid-range shot, it looked like the Sixers had a chance to get the game down to 13 or 12 and ride a wave of confidence into an inevitable timeout.
But then Brown made up for the miss in the biggest way possible.
I don’t know how he deflected that pass. Maybe it’s because the play was in such close proximity to Patriots Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler, who was courtside watching the game, and some of that defensive back aura seeped into Brown’s atmosphere. However it happened, it happened, and the Celtics responded with a 10-0 run.
Boston was up 25, their biggest lead of the game, and Philly’s momentum went up in smoke.
“They're gonna go on runs, we're gonna go on runs, but can't let that kind of stampede and turn into momentum,” Brown said of the play. “So we just got to cut out the momentum plays. Right there, they were trying to get out, get a transition basket, and we was able to stop it. But that's just gonna be how the series is gonna be, back and forth. We gotta just manage momentum.”
It’s easy to look at a 32-point win and think it was easy the whole way, but sometimes even eventual blowouts have clutch plays in them. That play was as clutch as anything that happens in a tight game because it prevented the kind of run Philly’s capable of going on. They feed off confidence and momentum, so stopping that run was very important.
“I thought that was a huge play,” Joe Mazzulla said. “There's going to be ebbs and flows to the game, making winning plays, whether it's offensive rebounding, I thought we had guys sprint back and block some shots. I thought we got some great team rebounding, those things give you a shot, and they help manage runs. I think that's a key, is how can you manage runs with your execution on the offensive end, and also with trying to make winning plays.”
Who knows who the game would have gone if Brown didn’t make that play, but we do know how it went after he did. The Celtics were able to win a playoff game with Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Derrick White all playing less than 33 minutes, and it’s easy to envision that not being the case had the Sixers continued their run.
It’s something that might ultimately be forgotten by history, but is an example of how a handful of plays can be the difference between massive shifts and building on big leads. It’s the basketball butterfly effect, and it had a big impact on a huge win.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis