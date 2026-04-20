NBA Finals Odds: Magic, Lakers, Thunder Biggest Winners After Opening NBA Playoff Games

Game 1 of each first-round NBA playoff series is in the books, and a few teams have come out of the opening weekend with better odds to win the NBA Finals.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic both pulled off Game 1 upset wins, which has sent their opponents – Houston and Detroit – reeling in the latest NBA Finals odds.

Detroit dropped from +2200 to +2800 after losing Game 1 at home to Orlando, while the Rockets slipped from +8000 to +1000 after losing on the road against the Lakers. Houston has a bit of an excuse for its Game 1 loss, as Kevin Durant (knee) did not play in that matchup.

Houston remains favored in the latest series odds against the Lakers – who still don’t have Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves – but it has the same Finals odds as L.A., which jumped from +15000 to +10000 after Saturday night’s win.

Orlando – the No. 8 seed in the East – also came out of the weekend as a big winner. The Magic went from +50000 to +35000 in their odds to win the Finals, and they now have the home court advantage against Detroit. A healthy Orlando team with Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black is certainly frisky in the first round against a Detroit team that continues to lose playoff games at home.

The Pistons have now lost 11 straight home playoff games, dating all the way back to the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals. Even though Detroit is still favored to win the matchup with Orlando, it’s notable that the Magic jumped ahead of the No. 5-seeded Toronto Raptors, who lost their Game 1 battle with Cleveland on Saturday.

Out West, the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder absolutely torched the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 on Sunday, and they are now even money (+100) to win their second title in a row. The last repeat champion in the NBA was the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, but oddsmakers are giving the Thunder a 50/50 shot to get it done this season. Only three other teams – Boston, San Antonio and Denver – are shorter than 17/1 to win the NBA Finals.

There’s still a ton of first-round action to be played, but it’s interesting that both Houston and Detroit dropped a significant amount in the odds after one loss.

Monday’s action continues with three Game 2 matchups:

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

Prior to those games, let’s take a look at the odds to win the NBA Finals in the 2025-26 campaign.

Latest NBA Championship Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Oklahoma City Thunder: +100

San Antonio Spurs: +550

Boston Celtics: +550

Denver Nuggets: +800

Cleveland Cavaliers: +1700

New York Knicks: +1800

Detroit Pistons: +2800

Los Angeles Lakers: +10000

Houston Rockets: +10000

Minnesota Timberwolves: +15000

Atlanta Hawks: +15000

Philadelphia 76ers: +25000

Orlando Magic: +30000

Toronto Raptors: +35000

Portland Trail Blazers: +70000

Phoenix Suns: +70000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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