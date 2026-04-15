Jaylen Brown Shows Off Kobe Bryant-Inspired Dance Moves To Improve Footwork
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Jaylen Brown is always looking anywhere he can to learn new things and get better at his job, no matter where he finds the inspiration. When the Boston Celtics superstar wanted to be a better leader, he turned to astrology and numerology to try to find a deeper connection with his teammates. He took the time to learn about all of them in a unique way, and no matter what you might think of the method, he got the results he was looking for.
On the court, the super-athletic Brown has already admitted to looking towards Luka Garza, who is, to put it kindly, much less athletic than Brown, to figure out new ways to finish around the rim. Again, the results speak for themselves, with Brown incorporating a variety of slow-step, deceleration moves that have thrown defenses off and helped him get to the line more than ever.
But one other thing has stood out about Brown this season. His footwork and ball handling took a massive jump forward, allowing him to attack the rim in creative ways. No one in the league had more drives than Brown this season, and part of the reason he was able to also lead the league in made field goals was putting his footwork in motion and getting past defenders.
This was pretty evident early on, which is why I tweeted this out back in November:
Well, it turns out he did take dance classes. Earlier this season, he shared a clip of himself learning salsa, which certainly involves a lot of footwork, hip motion, and coordination with a partner.
But he didn’t stop there. In a recent stream, Brown shared a new dance video: Tap dancing.
In the stream, Brown shared that it was Kobe Bryant who actually inspired him to take the lesson.
“Someone I know how used to work with Kobe used to tell me that he used to work and do tap dancing in order to improve ankle mobility, foot flexibility, and just overall rhythm and flow on the court,” Brown explained.
He also shared a video in which Bryant, during a public appearance, said, “I took tap dancing lessons. No kidding. And tap was like the best training for me in the world because it strengthened my feet, it changed my rhythm, my approach to the game. I was able to change speeds when I came back the following season. I think dancers put a lot more strain on their bodies than athletes do, and I think there's a lot that can be learned from that.”
Brown certainly isn’t afraid to try something new in order to get more out of himself. As he gets older and some of the athleticism starts to wane, some of these tricks could be the difference between extending how many productive years he has in his 30s and fading as his vertical explosion drops.
That's not the main concern right now, though. For now, Brown is looking for whatever edge he can to make another deep playoff run. That starts on Sunday, and Brown says he feels healthy and ready to take on the playoff challenge … and maybe dance his way to some new hardware.
“I'm just grateful. I'm excited,” Brown said at the team’s Wednesday practice. “I'm prepared mentally. Physically, I'm prepared. I feel a lot much better than I did last year going into the playoffs. So nothing really left to say, but let’s just go do it.”
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis