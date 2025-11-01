3 Celtics Starters Could Miss Rockets Game Saturday
Just a day removed from enacting their vengeance against the Philadelphia 76ers in another one-point nailbiter and winning their third straight game this season, the Boston Celtics' revamped roster will face another major test on Saturday.
On the second night of a back-to-back slate, Boston will host another new-look squad, the mighty Houston Rockets. The action tips off at 5 p.m. ET in TD Garden.
But the Celtics could be considerably shorthanded for the evening's tilt.
Per Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog, Boston could be missing up to three normal starters.
Granted, Jayson Tatum's absence is a given, thanks to his Achilles tendon recovery. But two-time All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White has been downgraded to merely probable to play through bilateral neck stiffness, while reigning Sixth Man of the Year point guard Payton Pritchard is also "just" probable to suit up thanks to a sprained left ankle.
This story will be updated...