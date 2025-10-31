Celtics, 76ers Announce Starting Lineups for Friday NBA Cup Game
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers announced their starting lineups ahead of their opening Emirates NBA Cup game on Friday.
The Celtics enter Friday's game on the back of two big wins after their 0-3 start to the season, and will look to keep moving in the right direction against their Atlantic Division rivals.
Payton Pritchard will run point for the Celtics as he has all season, and will look to improve upon last game, where he managed a double-double but was rather inefficient, shooting just 4-of-13.
Derrick White will start next to him in the backcourt, and will also look to correct his shooting against the Sixers. White, a career 36 percent shooter from behind the arc, has shot just 25 percent this season despite averaging the highest volume of 3-pointers in the NBA with 11.2 attempts per game.\
Jaylen Brown has led the Celtics' offense this season, and will unsurprisingly start at small forward on Friday. Brown's 26.8 points per game set him on pace to have the best scoring season of his career, and he will look to continue to provide for the Celtics offense after his 30-point showing against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.
Josh Minott has started in each of the Celtics' two wins this season, and will do the same on Friday. The fourth-year forward has gotten off to a great start with the Celtics, and is seeing the floor more than ever. He has set career highs over his last two games, scoring 15 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday and recording 14 rebounds against the Cavs on Wednesday.
Neemias Queta retains his spot as the Celtics' starting center, and has been a force on the glass for the Celtics this season. He is averaging 9.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, and is also averaging a career-high 9.0 points per game.
The Celtics also have Anfernee Simons, Sam Hauser, Luka Garza, Chris Boucher, Xavier Tillman Sr., Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez and Jordan Walsh as likely options off the bench for the contest.
The Sixers have won all four of their games this season, and will look to maintain their perfect streak with a starting lineup of point guard Tyrese Maxey, shooting guard V.J. Edgecombe, small forward Kelly Oubre Jr., power forward Jabari Walker and center Joel Embiid.
The Celtics will look to extend their winning streak and hand the Sixers their first loss in Friday's game, which comes at 7:00 p.m. ET.
