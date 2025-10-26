Celtics All-Star Wants Rest of Team to Learn from Rookie Hugo Gonzalez
The Boston Celtics lost their second game of the NBA season against the New York Knicks, but rookie guard Hugo Gonzalez managed to impress on an underwhelming night from the Celtics' point of view.
The 19-year-old guard made his NBA debut in the Celtics' second games of the season, playing 23 minutes against the Knicks while recording six points, four rebounds and an assist in the outing. He also had a team-best plus-minus rating, logging plus-7 in his debut.
Despite his solid showing, the teenager showed his maturity in his reaction to his debut performance following the game's disappointing outcome.
“Stepping on the floor was good," he said. "But still, I'm not having a great memory of this day, because we lost the game.”
Gonzalez managed to impress All-Star teammate Jaylen Brown during his outing, and the veteran went on to say the rest of the team needed to bring what Gonzalez brought to the table.
'The Type of Mentality We Need'
“Hugo’s looking great man," Brown said. "Hugo’s playing with energy, he’s playing with fight. That’s the type of mentality that we need… we need more of what Hugo’s got. Can’t be just from the rook.”
Head coach Joe Mazulla also had plenty of praise for Gonzalez's performance against the Knicks.
“He understands what it takes,”Mazzulla said. “And I think he has a clear understanding of what his role is, and it’s to defend at the highest of levels and play with the level of effort on the offensive end, and he’s able to do that. There’s things he needs to clean up, obviously. I thought he did a great job of helping set that third quarter tone with his effort and his toughness.”
The rookie's performance in his NBA debut earned him a start in the Celtics' game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. He played 17 minutes without recording a point, rebound or assist, though was excellent on the defensive side of the ball with two steals and a block. He became the second-youngest player in Celtics history to make a start, only behind Jayson Tatum.
The Celtics will hope Gonzalez can continue to grow in their team, and become an important part of the franchise in the near future.
