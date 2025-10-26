Celtics Announce Final Decision on Jaylen Brown Ahead of Pistons Game
The Boston Celtics have made their final decision on four-time All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown and backup center Luka Garza's availability against the Detroit Pistons, ahead of a 3:30 p.m. ET encounter.
According to Noa Dalzell of CLNS, both players will suit up. Six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum, as usual, will sit out while he recovers from an Achilles tendon tear.
Boston could use all the healthy bodies it can get.
Happily, two-time All-Defensive guard Derrick White has also been cleared to play through a right wrist sprain.
The 2025-26 Celtics are missing four key pieces from their 2024 championship squad, in Tatum, traded starters Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, and departed free agent power forward/center Al Horford. A fifth championship-era rotation piece, third-string backup center Luke Kornet, also left in free agency, inking a deal to back up rising San Antonio Spurs superstar big man Victor Wembanyama.
While Tatum will eventually be back, he may not even return this season. The others have been replaced by trade addition Anfernee Simons, free agent signings Garza, Chris Boucher and Josh Minott, and promoted former non-rotation center Neemias Queta, now the starter at the five position.
This story will be updated...
