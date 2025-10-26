Celtics Announce Injury Update on Derrick White vs Pistons
The Boston Celtics may be looking for their first win of the season Sunday without multiple critical pieces.
Beyond six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum, Boston could be without four-time All-Star wing Jaylen Brown and new reserve center Luka Garza.
But one player who had been merely probable to suit up has now been upgraded.
Per Noa Dalzell of SB Nation's CelticsBlog, two-time All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White has been cleared to play through a right wrist sprain.
Brown is dealing with a left hamstring strain, although that hasn't impeded his scoring a ton so far. The 6-foot-6 former Finals MVP is officially questionable. Garza sat out the Celtics' 105-95 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday while dealing with a concussion, although he's now probable to return.
Tatum, of course, will be on a lot of these injury reports. He tore his Achilles tendon in the playoffs last spring, and will likely miss most — perhaps all — of the 2025-26 season.
According to the league's latest injury report, shooting guard Jaden Ivey will (unsurprisingly) remain shelved recuperating from a right knee arthroscopy. Shooting guard Caris LeVert (left hamstring tightness) and third-year combo guard Marcus Sasser (right hip impingement) are both doubtful to play.
This story will be updated...
