Jaylen Brown Slams Celtics Teammates After Shocking Loss

Four-time All-Star Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown has called out his colleagues after a stunning defeat against the lowly Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

The 6-foot-6 Cal product, 29, may have had a point. Boston fell to Brooklyn at home, 113-105. The club slipped to a middling 8-8 overall record, while the Nets improved to a still-bad 3-12.

Per Jay King of The Athletic, Brown shredded his club's miserable showing.

Jaylen Brown rips Celtics’ effort after loss to Nets: ‘Come ready to play, or don’t play at all’ https://t.co/eBpBCF8RsV — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 22, 2025

“Regardless if you’re making or missing shots, regardless of anything, we’ve just got to come out and play with great energy, great enthusiasm for the game,” Brown said. “Like, want to win. It just didn’t seem like that was the case tonight.”

New Nets small forward Michael Porter Jr. notched 33 points while shooting 13-of-21 from the field, and center Nic Claxton notched an 18-point, 12-assist, 11-rebound triple-double.

“At the end of the day, we’ve all got a job to do,” Brown said. “We’re all getting paid to do what we love to do. Come ready to play basketball, or you’re doing a disservice. So everybody’s got to come here and be ready to do their job and have great energy, enthusiasm and want to win. That’s what it’s about at the end of day: Celtic basketball.”

Brown lambasted his Celtics' effort on both sides of the ball.

“We need to play with an edge defensively and offensively,” Brown said. “Like, we’ve got to be the harder-playing team. That can’t be negotiable. And tonight we weren’t. Brooklyn was the harder-playing team. They played with more edge, and they deserved to win tonight.”

